Outsurance appoints Nathaniel Simpson CEO of Youi

Outsurance owns an 89.9% stake in Australia’s Youi, which generated just over 20% of the group’s operating profit in 2022

28 February 2023 - 09:37 NIco Gous

Insurer Outsurance has appointed its chief product officer, Nathaniel Simpson, as the new CEO of its short-term insurer in Australia, Youi.

Simpson will take the reins from July 1 after the announcement earlier in February (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/financial-services/2023-02-07-ceo-of-outsurances-insurance-business-in-australia-to-retire/) that founder Hugo Schreuder will step down after 15 years...

