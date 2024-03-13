Trading in local BEE share schemes is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Anthony Wilmot, founder of The Integrated Exchange (I-Ex).
Wilmot outlines I-Ex’s history and strategy.
Formerly known as Equity Express Securities Exchange, I-Ex traditionally specialised in BEE schemes. The company is SA’s third-largest stock exchange and has been expanding its offering to now include bonds and access to certain listed companies.
Anthony Wilmot. The Integrated Exchange. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Most of the discussion focuses on how BEE schemes trade in SA compared to other securities.
Wilmot spends time highlighting trade in Phutuma Nathi, the MultiChoice BEE scheme that was launch in 2007 when the pay-TV business was still a subsidiary of Naspers.
Phuthuma Nathi is said to be one of the most successful BEE schemes in SA, mainly due to the consistent flow of dividends to shareholders. The scheme has 76,961 investors, according to the latest figures from MultiChoice, who have received a combined R17.8bn in dividends from MultiChoice SA.
The scheme sees an average of R1.5m-R2m worth of trade per day, according to Wilmot.
Topics of discussion include:I-Ex’s history and strategy; trade in local BEE schemes; MultiChoice’s Phutuma Nathi; and I-Ex’s expanded offering.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Anthony Wilmot unpacks trade of BEE shares in SA
Host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Anthony Wilmot, founder of The Integrated Exchange (I-Ex)
Trading in local BEE share schemes is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Anthony Wilmot, founder of The Integrated Exchange (I-Ex).
Wilmot outlines I-Ex’s history and strategy.
Formerly known as Equity Express Securities Exchange, I-Ex traditionally specialised in BEE schemes. The company is SA’s third-largest stock exchange and has been expanding its offering to now include bonds and access to certain listed companies.
Most of the discussion focuses on how BEE schemes trade in SA compared to other securities.
Wilmot spends time highlighting trade in Phutuma Nathi, the MultiChoice BEE scheme that was launch in 2007 when the pay-TV business was still a subsidiary of Naspers.
Phuthuma Nathi is said to be one of the most successful BEE schemes in SA, mainly due to the consistent flow of dividends to shareholders. The scheme has 76,961 investors, according to the latest figures from MultiChoice, who have received a combined R17.8bn in dividends from MultiChoice SA.
The scheme sees an average of
R1.5m-R2m worth of trade per day, according to Wilmot.
Topics of discussion include: I-Ex’s history and strategy; trade in local BEE schemes; MultiChoice’s Phutuma Nathi; and I-Ex’s expanded offering.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Where do MultiChoice BEE shareholders stand on Canal+ deal?
PODCAST | Samsung SA’s consumer electronics strategy for 2024
Watch: How AI will redefine market research
PODCAST | Seacom looks beyond traditional telecoms business
WATCH: X snubs SA's media competition inquiry
PODCAST | The JSE’s CEO on the state of the SA exchange
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.