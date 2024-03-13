Companies

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Anthony Wilmot unpacks trade of BEE shares in SA

Host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Anthony Wilmot, founder of The Integrated Exchange (I-Ex)

13 March 2024 - 14:11
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA
Trading in local BEE share schemes is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Anthony Wilmot, founder of The Integrated Exchange (I-Ex). 

Wilmot outlines I-Ex’s history and strategy. 

Formerly known as Equity Express Securities Exchange, I-Ex traditionally specialised in BEE schemes. The company is SA’s third-largest stock exchange and has been expanding its offering to now include bonds and access to certain listed companies. 

Anthony Wilmot. The Integrated Exchange. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Most of the discussion focuses on how BEE schemes trade in SA compared to other securities. 

Wilmot spends time highlighting trade in Phutuma Nathi, the MultiChoice BEE scheme that was launch in 2007 when the pay-TV business was still a subsidiary of Naspers. 

Phuthuma Nathi is said to be one of the most successful BEE schemes in SA, mainly due to the consistent flow of dividends to shareholders. The scheme has 76,961 investors, according to the latest figures from MultiChoice, who have received a combined R17.8bn in dividends from MultiChoice SA. 

The scheme sees an average of 
R1.5m-R2m worth of trade per day, according to Wilmot. 

Topics of discussion include: I-Ex’s history and strategy; trade in local BEE schemes; MultiChoice’s Phutuma Nathi; and I-Ex’s expanded offering.

