WATCH: X snubs SA's media competition inquiry

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer at Business Day

05 March 2024 - 15:44
by Business Day TV
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X. File picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES.
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X. File picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES.

Elon Musk’s X social media company is facing criticism for disregarding the Competition Commission’s media and digital platforms market inquiry.

To delve into the detail of the story, Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer at Business Day.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.