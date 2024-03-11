NEWS ANALYSIS: Where do MultiChoice BEE shareholders stand on Canal+ deal?
Phuthuma Nathi is one of the most successful BEE schemes, with shareholders getting R17.8bn in dividends
11 March 2024 - 05:00
Shareholders in Phuthuma Nathi, MultiChoice’s BEE vehicle, are in limbo on whether to stay invested in the scheme as French broadcaster Canal+ looks to buy the Johannesburg-based pay-TV business.
For now though, this block of shareholders appears to be safe if a deal is to go through...
