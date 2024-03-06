The South Korean electronics company is the world’s largest TV and display maker, a position it has held for over a decade with a market share ranging between 20%-25%. It competes with company’s such as LG, Sony, TCL and Hisense.
He also outlines plans to grow TV sales in the current economy.
Samsung is set to offer a trade-in programme for television sets in the second quarter for SA customers, as it seeks to drive sales in areas where consumers are under financial pressure.
Topic of discussion include: Samsung’s consumer electronics strategy for 2024; the impact of the economic downturn on consumers; trends in TV technology; artificial intelligence; and.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Samsung SA’s consumer electronics strategy for 2024
Host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Samsung SA’s vice-president for consumer electronics, Michael van Lier
Samsung SA’s consumer electronics strategy for 2024 takes centre stage in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Samsung SA’s vice-president for consumer electronics, Michael van Lier, at the company’s office in Johannesburg.
Van Lier first unpacks Samsung’s plans for using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to make the connected devices “safer, more inclusive, and more energy-efficient”.
In one instance, the company is making use of the technology to improve picture quality of its TVs.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
