Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to redefine itself in corporate realms, particularly in the field of market research. To discuss this further Business Day TV spoke to Technology Correspondent for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza.
AI continues to redefine itself in corporate realms, particularly in the field of market research. To discuss this further, Business Day TV spoke to Technology Correspondent for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
Watch: How AI will redefine market research
Business Day TV spoke to Technology Correspondent for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza
Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to redefine itself in corporate realms, particularly in the field of market research. To discuss this further Business Day TV spoke to Technology Correspondent for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza.
AI continues to redefine itself in corporate realms, particularly in the field of market research. To discuss this further, Business Day TV spoke to Technology Correspondent for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.