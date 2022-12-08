Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
SA’s largest e-commerce platform says it’s “game on” as it gears up to meet competition from global retail behemoth Amazon.
Takealot — founded in 2011 and comprising takealot.com, fashion outfit Superbalist and food delivery business Mr D Food — has long enjoyed its position atop SA’s online retail market. As of next year, however, the Naspers-owned group will see the world’s largest online retail platform encroach on its turf. ..
Takealot’s plan to take on Amazon
As the international retail giant prepares to enter the local e-commerce market, Takealot is bracing for the looming battle. But first there are some hurdles to overcome, not least of them a Competition Commission investigation into alleged ‘bullying’ practices
