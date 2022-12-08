Features

Takealot’s plan to take on Amazon

As the international retail giant prepares to enter the local e-commerce market, Takealot is bracing for the looming battle. But first there are some hurdles to overcome, not least of them a Competition Commission investigation into alleged ‘bullying’ practices

BL Premium
08 December 2022 - 05:00 Mudiwa Gavaza

SA’s largest e-commerce platform says it’s “game on” as it gears up to meet competition from global retail behemoth Amazon.

Takealot — founded in 2011 and comprising takealot.com, fashion outfit Superbalist and food delivery business Mr D Food — has long enjoyed its position atop SA’s online retail market. As of next year, however, the Naspers-owned group will see the world’s largest online retail platform encroach on its turf. ..

