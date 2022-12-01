Companies / Retail & Consumer

PODCAST | The evolution of SA’s largest e-commerce operator, with Takealot CEO Mamongae Mahlare

Mahlare discusses the platform’s business model, access to customers and the growth of online retail in SA with Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza

01 December 2022 - 08:27 Mudiwa Gavaza
Takealot CEO Mamongae Mahlare.
The evolution of SA’s largest e-commerce operator is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mamongae Mahlare, Takealot’s group CEO.

Founded in 2011 and owned by Naspers, Takealot — comprising takealot.com, fashion outfit Superbalist and food delivery business Mr D Food — is the largest e-commerce business in SA. 

Mahlare focuses on Takealot’s position in the market, having grown to become such a large player. She advocates that the platform has been an enabler for small businesses that sell their products through it. 

She also explains the place of “buy now, pay later” services as a driver for e-commerce activity in SA and shares thoughts about Amazon’s imminent entry into the SA market. 

Topics of discussion include Takealot’s business model, giving small business access to a large market of customers, the growth of online retail in SA; what can be done to further increase adoption and an outlook for e-commerce in 2023. 

Corporate and political governance are key to growth, says Prosus CFO

SA also needs to focus on functioning infrastructure, health and education systems, says Basil Sgourdos
4 days ago

PODCAST | Last mile delivery solutions for e-commerce in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Antonio Bruni, CEO of technology and delivery company Picup Technologies.
2 days ago

Shoprite to test the waters for clothing

Grocer to start small with low-risk venture in standalone shops
2 days ago

PODCAST | Payflex anticipates R40m-50m in online turnover on Black Friday

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Paul Behrmann, Payflex founder and CEO
5 days ago

Payflex’s retail revolution

Buy-now-pay-later services such as Payflex are on a tear in SA — but will they rip into listed retailers’ lucrative credit books?
3 months ago
Companies / Retail & Consumer
Companies / Retail & Consumer
Companies / Financial Services
Companies / Retail & Consumer
