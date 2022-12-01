US Federal Reserve chair Powell says the central bank could scale back the pace of interest-rate hikes ‘as soon as December’
The evolution of SA’s largest e-commerce operator is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mamongae Mahlare, Takealot’s group CEO.Join the discussion:
Founded in 2011 and owned by Naspers, Takealot — comprising takealot.com, fashion outfit Superbalist and food delivery business Mr D Food — is the largest e-commerce business in SA.
Mahlare focuses on Takealot’s position in the market, having grown to become such a large player. She advocates that the platform has been an enabler for small businesses that sell their products through it.
She also explains the place of “buy now, pay later” services as a driver for e-commerce activity in SA and shares thoughts about Amazon’s imminent entry into the SA market.
Topics of discussion include Takealot’s business model, giving small business access to a large market of customers, the growth of online retail in SA; what can be done to further increase adoption and an outlook for e-commerce in 2023.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | The evolution of SA’s largest e-commerce operator, with Takealot CEO Mamongae Mahlare
Mahlare discusses the platform’s business model, access to customers and the growth of online retail in SA with Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza
Image: Supplied
