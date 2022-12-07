PODCAST | Success of BSG is due to good graduate recruitment

The worsening economic outlook drove renewed safe-haven demand for the dollar on Wednesday
The first lesson is that failure to take water management seriously has devastating human and economic impacts
DA-led provincial government points to dire state of existing SOEs and the lack of funds to justify the proposal
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
The group said it expects to increase its dividend payout ratio to at least 50% for the year
Short-term credit is a barometer of the financial health of lower-income households
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Paint hurled at La Scala by members of Ultima Generazione movement
Thriston Lawrence will be chasing more glory at Leopard Creek and Ernie Els is just as excited as Lawrence to be back at a venue he has always had a special relationship with.
Start-ups that make surprisingly tasty imitation treats are touting supply chains free from ethical and environmental issues
This week in Business Day Spotlight, host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Greg Reis, founder of BSG.
In November, it was announced that veteran businessperson Mteto Nyati had invested in a 40% stake in BSG, an SA tech and consulting company, and is now the firm’s executive chair. Founded in 1997, the company is based in Johannesburg and Cape Town, with a staff complement of 160.
Reis shares the company’s origins, the rationale of starting the firm all those years ago and how the small outfit was able to land its first crop of large corporate clients.Join the conversation:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
He argues that a big reason for the firm’s success lies in its ability to find and retain the skilled people that fill its ranks. In the 90s, BSG was able to quickly stand out by hiring information systems graduates who had the ability to understand and communicate with business people, while being able to work with computer engineers and developers.
Realising how such expertise could help it stand out, while increasing efficiency and delivering quality work to clients, the firm set about investing in skills development. BSG currently works with a number of universities, such as Wits, UCT, Rhodes and Tuks to develop and push more graduates through the system.
Reis says a combination of skilled staff and focus on data has helped BSG to punch above its weight in a market dominated by firms such as Deloitte, Accenture and SAP.
Topics of discussion include BSG’s founding and business model; attracting and retaining the best talent; investments in education; the firm’s specialisation in financial services and healthcare; and an outlook for the business.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Success of BSG is due to good graduate recruitment
Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Greg Reis, founder of BSG
This week in Business Day Spotlight, host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Greg Reis, founder of BSG.
In November, it was announced that veteran businessperson Mteto Nyati had invested in a 40% stake in BSG, an SA tech and consulting company, and is now the firm’s executive chair. Founded in 1997, the company is based in Johannesburg and Cape Town, with a staff complement of 160.
Reis shares the company’s origins, the rationale of starting the firm all those years ago and how the small outfit was able to land its first crop of large corporate clients.
Join the conversation:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
He argues that a big reason for the firm’s success lies in its ability to find and retain the skilled people that fill its ranks. In the 90s, BSG was able to quickly stand out by hiring information systems graduates who had the ability to understand and communicate with business people, while being able to work with computer engineers and developers.
Realising how such expertise could help it stand out, while increasing efficiency and delivering quality work to clients, the firm set about investing in skills development. BSG currently works with a number of universities, such as Wits, UCT, Rhodes and Tuks to develop and push more graduates through the system.
Reis says a combination of skilled staff and focus on data has helped BSG to punch above its weight in a market dominated by firms such as Deloitte, Accenture and SAP.
Topics of discussion include BSG’s founding and business model; attracting and retaining the best talent; investments in education; the firm’s specialisation in financial services and healthcare; and an outlook for the business.
PODCAST PROFILE | Mteto Nyati makes the move from Altron CEO to tech investor
Bank regulator ‘thinks Telkom chair Moloko has too much on his plate’
Mteto Nyati on a mission to create the next big consulting firm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Apple sued after being accused of enabling stalkers with AirTag
Buyout and delisting on the cards for Jasco
Allan Gray-backed Synatic gets $2.5m in seed funding
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.