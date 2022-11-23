Companies

PODCAST | Expert explains how business turnarounds work

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group

23 November 2022 - 16:38 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/DEJAN BOZIC
Picture: 123RF/DEJAN BOZIC

Business turnaround is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group.

RT is a specialist business turnaround firm. Dorn, a German national, relates his experience and life lessons learnt in turning around companies such as Dell, Xerox, Linde and Afrox among others. 

With more than a decade experience as a business turnaround expert, he set up RT in 2021. The firm now has 170 multinational staff in Cape Town and Düsseldorf, Germany. The company has clients in Europe, Africa, Asia and the US.

The discussion focuses on the rationale for setting up shop in SA, and learnings from his firing as CEO of a Europe-listed company. 

Topics of discussion include: RT’s business model; rationale for moving to SA; how business rescue and turnarounds work; lessons from implementing turnaround strategies at large corporates; and the need for proactive turnaround plans in SA. 

