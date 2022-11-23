PODCAST | Expert explains how business turnarounds work

Concerns about recession in the eurozone and a spike in Covid cases in China are also keeping a lid on activity
Shopping holiday will see record online discounts as retailers try to clear their stocks
There are doubts that parliament will be able to process the bill before the December 10 deadline
New candidates may be added to the ballot as horse-trading and lobbying go into high gear
The global industry remains frozen in the past on gender parity
Economists are concerned about how the weak rand, volatile oil prices and higher global cereal prices will affect consumers
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Social media shows workers at iPhone factory pulling down barriers and fighting with authorities
The cameo Manie Libbok delivered off the bench against Italy did little to shift the prevailing mindset in the Springbok camp.
Production resumes at a plant formerly owned by Renault, which sold it for one rouble after Russia invaded Ukraine
Business turnaround is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
RT is a specialist business turnaround firm. Dorn, a German national, relates his experience and life lessons learnt in turning around companies such as Dell, Xerox, Linde and Afrox among others.
With more than a decade experience as a business turnaround expert, he set up RT in 2021. The firm now has 170 multinational staff in Cape Town and Düsseldorf, Germany. The company has clients in Europe, Africa, Asia and the US.
The discussion focuses on the rationale for setting up shop in SA, and learnings from his firing as CEO of a Europe-listed company.
Topics of discussion include: RT’s business model; rationale for moving to SA; how business rescue and turnarounds work; lessons from implementing turnaround strategies at large corporates; and the need for proactive turnaround plans in SA.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Expert explains how business turnarounds work
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Business turnaround is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
RT is a specialist business turnaround firm. Dorn, a German national, relates his experience and life lessons learnt in turning around companies such as Dell, Xerox, Linde and Afrox among others.
With more than a decade experience as a business turnaround expert, he set up RT in 2021. The firm now has 170 multinational staff in Cape Town and Düsseldorf, Germany. The company has clients in Europe, Africa, Asia and the US.
The discussion focuses on the rationale for setting up shop in SA, and learnings from his firing as CEO of a Europe-listed company.
Topics of discussion include: RT’s business model; rationale for moving to SA; how business rescue and turnarounds work; lessons from implementing turnaround strategies at large corporates; and the need for proactive turnaround plans in SA.
PODCAST | Major trends in global internet access in 2022
Cash-strapped Denel says it urgently needs the funding it was allocated
PODCAST PROFILE | Mteto Nyati makes the move from Altron CEO to tech investor
Whitey Basson’s Thuma Mina offer: ‘I can help fix SA’
PODCAST | 2022 marred by political risk and uncertainty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.