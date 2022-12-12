National

2024 poll in peril due to electoral reform, says Mmusi Maimane

‘Parliament must be charged with contempt of court. It has not done its job’

12 December 2022 - 17:00 Luyolo Mkentane and Linda Ensor

The 2024 national elections could be thrown into jeopardy over the government's handling of the Electoral Amendment Bill, Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday.

“It’s clear now, the elections in 2024 are at risk of being held [through an] unconstitutional law. Parliament must be charged with contempt of court. It has not done its job.”..

