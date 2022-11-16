×

WATCH: SAB shakes things up with new strategy

Business Day TV speaks to SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac

16 November 2022 - 22:08
Picture: 123RF/BRENT HOFACKER
Picture: 123RF/BRENT HOFACKER

South African Breweries  is shaking things up. The brewery has unveiled its new strategy aimed at positioning the business for future growth opportunities. Business Day TV spoke to SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac for more.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

