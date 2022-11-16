×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Retail sector ends third quarter on low note

Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop

16 November 2022 - 22:03
Picture: 123RF/ASAWIN KLABMA
Picture: 123RF/ASAWIN KLABMA

SA retail sales dipped 0.6% on an annual basis in September. This was largely due to downbeat performances from retailers in hardware, paint and glass, as well as food, beverages and tobacco. Business Day TV unpacked the print with chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Will the rand’s rebound last?

Business Day TV speaks to RMB client strategist John Cairns
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Eskom warns of prolonged power cuts

Business Day TV speaks to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Behind Shoprite’s ambitious sustainability targets

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Energy Writer, Denene Erasmus
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Vodacom cuts H1 dividend as profit dips

Business Day TV speaks to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Retail sector ends third quarter on low ...
Economy
2.
Ford Africa boss hails start of Ranger production ...
Economy
3.
Godongwana says 3% public wage increase in best ...
Economy
4.
Pressure on consumers intensifies in third quarter
Economy
5.
WEBINAR | Is infrastructure spend still SA’s ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.