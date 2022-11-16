Tencent, which influences the local bourse via Naspers and Prosus jumps 9.59%
Thursday, November 17 2022
The special sitting to debate the report will be held before the National Assembly rises
ANC president and former health minister are both facing corruption allegations and are both in the running to become party president in December
Investec also flagged its intention to buy back up to R7bn of its own shares as part of an ongoing plan to return capital to its SA shareholder base
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
The hermit nation fired yet another ballistic missile in response to the US efforts to boost its security presence in the East Asia region
Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
SA retail sales dipped 0.6% on an annual basis in September. This was largely due to downbeat performances from retailers in hardware, paint and glass, as well as food, beverages and tobacco. Business Day TV unpacked the print with chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Retail sector ends third quarter on low note
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
SA retail sales dipped 0.6% on an annual basis in September. This was largely due to downbeat performances from retailers in hardware, paint and glass, as well as food, beverages and tobacco. Business Day TV unpacked the print with chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Will the rand’s rebound last?
WATCH: Eskom warns of prolonged power cuts
WATCH: Behind Shoprite’s ambitious sustainability targets
WATCH: Vodacom cuts H1 dividend as profit dips
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.