×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Behind Shoprite’s ambitious sustainability targets

14 November 2022 - 21:12
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

As the COP27 climate conference draws to a close in Egypt, Shoprite announced its ambitious environmental sustainability targets over the next three years. Business Day’s energy writer Denene Erasmus takes a closer look at them.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: What is behind the mining sector’s decline?

Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst Peter Major
Economy
4 days ago

WATCH: MultiChoice bets on the Fifa World Cup

Business Day TV speaks to MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Binance ditches FTX merger deal

Business Day TV talks to SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: How A2X saves investment market R500m a year

Business Day TV speaks to A2X CEO Kevin Brady
Companies
5 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Closure of sugar mill is death knell to small KZN ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
EOH says R177m settlement will not be a shock to ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Brait will have R4.7bn cash bundle after listing ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Telkom’s share price sinks after gloomy forecast
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Grand Parade in play as Sun raises a sizeable ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.