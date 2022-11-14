Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
The lack of capital injection is one of the reasons why vast tracks of communal land lie barren and unploughed
Industry could create 1.4-million jobs, says presidency spokesperson
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Energy Writer, Denene Erasmus
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’
Bill Burns also said to have raised prisoner swap with Putin’s spy chief at meeting in Ankara
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
There's a foible or two that don't take away from its usefulness as a large and affordable family crossover
As the COP27 climate conference draws to a close in Egypt, Shoprite announced its ambitious environmental sustainability targets over the next three years. Business Day’s energy writer Denene Erasmus takes a closer look at them.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Behind Shoprite’s ambitious sustainability targets
As the COP27 climate conference draws to a close in Egypt, Shoprite announced its ambitious environmental sustainability targets over the next three years. Business Day’s energy writer Denene Erasmus takes a closer look at them.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: What is behind the mining sector’s decline?
WATCH: MultiChoice bets on the Fifa World Cup
WATCH: Binance ditches FTX merger deal
WATCH: How A2X saves investment market R500m a year
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.