WATCH: Vodacom cuts H1 dividend as profit dips

Business Day TV speaks to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

14 November 2022 - 22:22
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Vodacom’s interim profit has taken a 9% knock as costs related to its Ethiopia launch bite. As such, the group has also slashed its dividend by 19%. Business Day TV unpacks the results in greater detail with CEO Shameel Joosub.

Business Day TV unpacked the results in greater detail with company’s CEO Shameel Joosub.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

