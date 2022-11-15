×

WATCH: Eskom warns of prolonged power cuts

Business Day TV speaks to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer

15 November 2022 - 21:10
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD

South African’s should prepare for darker times. Eskom has warned of more power cuts this year as maintenance issues are set to weigh on the state utility’s ability to supply electricity. Business Day TV spoke to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer for more.

