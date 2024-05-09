TikTok to tag AI-generated content from outside own platform

TikTok plans to start labelling images and video uploaded to its video-sharing service that have been generated using artificial intelligence, it said on Thursday, using a digital watermark known as Content Credentials.
Researchers have expressed concern that AI-generated content could be used to interfere with US elections later this year, and TikTok was already among a group of 20 tech companies that earlier this year signed an accord pledging to fight it.
The company already labels AI-generated content made with tools inside the app, but the latest move would apply a label to videos and images generated outside the service.
“We also have policies that prohibit realistic AI that is not labelled, so if realistic AI (generated contents) appears on the platform, then we will remove it as violating our community guidelines,” Adam Presser, head of operations and trust and safety at TikTok, said in an interview.
The Content Credentials technology was spearheaded by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity, a group cofounded by Adobe, Microsoft and others, but is open for other companies to use.
It has already been adopted by the likes of ChatGPT creator OpenAI.
YouTube, owned by Alphabet’s Google, and Meta Platforms, which owns Instagram and Facebook, have also said they plan to use Content Credentials.
For the system to work, both the maker of the generative AI tool used to make content and the platform used to distribute the contents must both agree to use the industry standard.
When a person uses OpenAI’s Dall-E tool to generate an image, for example, OpenAI attaches a watermark to the resulting image and adds data to the file that can later indicate whether it has been tampered with.
If that marked image is then uploaded to TikTok, it will be automatically labelled as AI-generated.
TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, has 170-million users in the US, which recently passed a law requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok or face a ban. TikTok and ByteDance have sued to block the law, arguing it violates the First Amendment.
TikTok to tag AI-generated content from outside own platform
Company says a digital watermark known as Content Credential will be used
TikTok plans to start labelling images and video uploaded to its video-sharing service that have been generated using artificial intelligence, it said on Thursday, using a digital watermark known as Content Credentials.
Researchers have expressed concern that AI-generated content could be used to interfere with US elections later this year, and TikTok was already among a group of 20 tech companies that earlier this year signed an accord pledging to fight it.
The company already labels AI-generated content made with tools inside the app, but the latest move would apply a label to videos and images generated outside the service.
“We also have policies that prohibit realistic AI that is not labelled, so if realistic AI (generated contents) appears on the platform, then we will remove it as violating our community guidelines,” Adam Presser, head of operations and trust and safety at TikTok, said in an interview.
The Content Credentials technology was spearheaded by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity, a group cofounded by Adobe, Microsoft and others, but is open for other companies to use.
It has already been adopted by the likes of ChatGPT creator OpenAI.
YouTube, owned by Alphabet’s Google, and Meta Platforms, which owns Instagram and Facebook, have also said they plan to use Content Credentials.
For the system to work, both the maker of the generative AI tool used to make content and the platform used to distribute the contents must both agree to use the industry standard.
When a person uses OpenAI’s Dall-E tool to generate an image, for example, OpenAI attaches a watermark to the resulting image and adds data to the file that can later indicate whether it has been tampered with.
If that marked image is then uploaded to TikTok, it will be automatically labelled as AI-generated.
TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, has 170-million users in the US, which recently passed a law requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok or face a ban. TikTok and ByteDance have sued to block the law, arguing it violates the First Amendment.
Reuters
Welcome to South Africa’s first AI election
Universal Music signs new licensing deal with TikTok
TikTok sets sights on overturning US legislation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Amazon not bothered by competition from Takealot and others in SA
China’s reliance on US AI on the wane
TikTok sets sights on overturning US legislation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.