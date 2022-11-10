Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The sector’s competitors from abroad are all hunting in packs for markets in SA’s backyard, Africa
Energy minister says IPPs and green sources play only a support role for now
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
Business Day TV talks to Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Nick Crail from FNB Wealth & Investments
Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst Peter Major
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Libero Milone, a former chair and CEO of Deloitte in Italy, says he did his job and denies spying
New Zealander signed for an eight-under-par 64 to lead the field by one stroke
Lots including paintings by Freud, Klimt and Cézanne far exceeded estimates in the most valuable single-owner sale ever
MultiChoice has released interim results that show a 5% rise in its user base and a 7% jump in revenue. This, however, did not fully translate in its bottom line, as earnings were affected by a big investment in decoders ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Business Day TV spoke to MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs for more.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: MultiChoice bets on the Fifa World Cup
Business Day TV speaks to MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs
MultiChoice has released interim results that show a 5% rise in its user base and a 7% jump in revenue. This, however, did not fully translate in its bottom line, as earnings were affected by a big investment in decoders ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Business Day TV spoke to MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs for more.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
MultiChoice expects to score from World Cup
WATCH: CEO Felicia Msiza on Raubex’s half-year dividend hike
WATCH: How A2X saves investment market R500m a year
WATCH: SOEs no longer forced to use 100% black-owned suppliers
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.