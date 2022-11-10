×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: MultiChoice bets on the Fifa World Cup

Business Day TV speaks to MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs

10 November 2022 - 21:22
Picture: 123RF/SIMPSON33
Picture: 123RF/SIMPSON33

MultiChoice has released interim results that show a 5% rise in its user base and a 7% jump in revenue. This, however, did not fully translate in its bottom line, as earnings were affected by a big investment in decoders ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Business Day TV spoke to MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs for more.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MultiChoice expects to score from World Cup

DStv operator spends close to R1bn to capitalise on the opportunity
Companies
7 hours ago

WATCH: CEO Felicia Msiza on Raubex’s half-year dividend hike

Business Day TV speaks to Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: How A2X saves investment market R500m a year

Business Day TV speaks to A2X CEO Kevin Brady
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: SOEs no longer forced to use 100% black-owned suppliers

Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
Economy
2 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ethos Private Equity spins out black-owned ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Platinum war hots up with offer for Northam
Companies / Mining
3.
Sappi resumes dividend payout as profit surges
Companies / Industrials
4.
War in Ukraine opens door for TWK Investments in ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Gold Fields shares jump the most in 14 years ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.