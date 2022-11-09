Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Most of the special economic zones have been doomed from inception
Government's policy changes and reforms are inadequate to meet the challenges facing the energy sector, says report
Ipsos poll finds more than seven in 10 South African voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
The retreat is seen as a humiliation for Moscow's military leaders
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
Alternative stock exchange A2X has managed to save the investment market R500m a year. This is largely due to lower trading fees and its ability to narrow the bid-offer spreads of the prices of listed securities. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Kevin Brady.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: How A2X saves investment market R500m a year
Business Day TV speaks to A2X CEO Kevin Brady
