×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How A2X saves investment market R500m a year

Business Day TV speaks to A2X CEO Kevin Brady

09 November 2022 - 21:28
A2X CEO Kevin Brady. Picture: SUPPLIED
A2X CEO Kevin Brady. Picture: SUPPLIED

Alternative stock exchange A2X has managed to save the investment market R500m a year. This is largely due to lower trading fees and its ability to narrow the bid-offer spreads of the prices of listed securities. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Kevin Brady.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH:​ World Gold Council urges miners to plan for climate risks

Business Day TV speaks to the council’s climate change lead, John Mulligan
Companies
2 hours ago

WATCH: SOEs no longer forced to use 100% black-owned suppliers

Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
Economy
2 days ago

WATCH: Behind the dip in global oil prices

Business Day TV speaks to commodities trader at RMB, Raymond Phillips
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: What to expect from US midterm elections

Business Day TV speaks to John Stremlau from Wits University’s international relations department
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Murray & Roberts share price soars 32% on R4bn ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Tongaat Hulett makes progress on payments to ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
3.
SA gets a new agricultural lender
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Yamana ditches Gold Fields in favour of ...
Companies / Mining
5.
FNB commits R200m to small business fund
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.