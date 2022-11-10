×

Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What is behind the mining sector’s decline?

Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst Peter Major

10 November 2022 - 21:45
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

The annual decline in mining output has persisted for eight months. Mining production decreased by 4.5% in September, with the largest negative contributors being iron ore and gold. Business Day TV caught up with mining analyst Peter Major to discuss what’s behind the decline in the sector.

Mining output shrinks as manufacturing surprises

Load-shedding and transportation disruptions from Transnet labour strike hit mining activity
Economy
9 hours ago

WATCH: Binance ditches FTX merger deal

Business Day TV talks to SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit
Companies
35 minutes ago

WATCH: Behind the dip in global oil prices

Business Day TV speaks to commodities trader at RMB, Raymond Phillips
Markets
2 days ago

WATCH: MultiChoice bets on the Fifa World Cup

Business Day TV speaks to MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs
Companies
47 minutes ago
