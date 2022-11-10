×

Companies

CRYPTO CHAT

WATCH: Binance ditches FTX merger deal

Business Day TV talks to SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit

10 November 2022 - 21:34
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The crypto market is in turmoil, with major coins like bitcoin plunging for a second straight session. This comes after Binance abandoned a deal to bail out FTX. Business Day TV discussed these moves in detail with SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Fallen crypto mogul Bankman-Fried to shut Alameda Research as FTX teeters

Closure of Alameda could ripple through markets because of its wide reach in the crypto industry
News
3 hours ago

Story behind FTX’s fall tells tale of crypto losses

Messages show the rivalry between billionaires Sam Bankman-Fried and Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, who publicly accused each other of seeking to hurt the ...
Companies
12 hours ago

Crypto markets teeter as investors fear implosion

Hopes fading fast for rescue of FTX as potential saviours Binance and OKX back out after hearing of $7bn in liabilities
Markets
10 hours ago

Crypto billionaires’ brawl sparks fears of new turmoil

FTX’s native token FTT plunges as much as 32%, sweeping wider crypto markets along with it
News
2 days ago
