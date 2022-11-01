Penguin-Simon & Schuster merger nixed by US judge

Europe’s Stoxx 600 is up 1.3% on the day, while the FTSE 100 climbed 1.5% and the DAX 1.1%
Road users who will now be subjected to an extension of the poorly maintained M1 will lose their last bit of hope in a shambolic infrastructural rot
Exports were also stronger than a year ago, despite the strike at Transnet ports
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Africa’s biggest lender by assets looks to expand its presence in the key markets of Nigeria and Kenya
SA’s unemployment problem needs more credible solutions than making the Reserve Bank take on a dual mandate, warns Lesetja Kganyago
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
The election comes as high energy prices and the highest inflation in four decades eat into households
Former Wallaby qualifies through a Scottish grandfather
The art of winemaking includes a series of finely judged calls that separate the exceptional from the pedestrian
Washington — A planned $2.2bn merger of Penguin Random House, the world’s largest book publisher, and rival Simon & Schuster cannot go forward, a US judge has ruled.
Judge Florence Pan of the US District Court for the District of Columbia said in a brief order on Monday that she found the justice department had shown the deal may substantially lessen competition “in the market for the US publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books”.
Unlike most merger fights, which are focused on what consumers pay, this one focused on authors’ earnings. The government argued the deal should be stopped, because it would lead to less competition for blockbuster books and lower advances for authors who earn $250,000 or more.
Penguin Random House said the decision was “unfortunate” and said it would “immediately request an expedited appeal”.
“A merger would be good for competition,” said Thomas Rabe, CEO of Penguin owner Bertelsmann, who said the court’s decision was based on incorrect basic assumptions.
Penguin writers include cookbook author Ina Garten and novelists Zadie Smith and Danielle Steele, while Simon & Schuster publishes Stephen King, Jennifer Weiner and Hillary Rodham Clinton, among others.
Penguin is owned by Bertelsmann, a German media group, while Paramount Global owns Simon & Schuster.
“The proposed merger would have reduced competition, decreased author compensation, diminished the breadth, depth, and diversity of our stories and ideas, and ultimately impoverished our democracy,” US assistant attorney-general Jonathan Kanter said in a statement.
The US justice department had filed a lawsuit aimed at stopping the deal in November 2021.
In hearings held in August, the government argued that the largest five publishers control 90% of the market, and a combined Penguin and Simon & Schuster would control nearly half of the market for publishing rights to blockbuster books, while its nearest competitors would be less than half its size.
Penguin Random House lawyer Daniel Petrocelli, who defeated the government in a previous merger challenge, argued during the trial that the deal would have “enormous benefits” for readers and authors alike, because the imprints, or brands, owned by the two giants would continue to compete against each other.
Best-selling author Stephen King, who testified during the three-week trial, took issue with this pledge. “You might as well say you’re going to have a husband and wife bidding against each other for the same house. It’s kind of ridiculous,” King told the court.
The top five publishers are Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Simon & Schuster and Hachette, with Walt Disney Co and Amazon.com Inc also in the market. HarperCollins is owned by News Corp.
Pan was nominated to the US District Court for the District of Columbia by President Joe Biden, who then nominated her to the appeals court in Washington. She was confirmed in September.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Penguin-Simon & Schuster merger nixed by US judge
Assistant attorney-general Kanter says the proposed merger would ‘impoverish our democracy’
Washington — A planned $2.2bn merger of Penguin Random House, the world’s largest book publisher, and rival Simon & Schuster cannot go forward, a US judge has ruled.
Judge Florence Pan of the US District Court for the District of Columbia said in a brief order on Monday that she found the justice department had shown the deal may substantially lessen competition “in the market for the US publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books”.
Unlike most merger fights, which are focused on what consumers pay, this one focused on authors’ earnings. The government argued the deal should be stopped, because it would lead to less competition for blockbuster books and lower advances for authors who earn $250,000 or more.
Penguin Random House said the decision was “unfortunate” and said it would “immediately request an expedited appeal”.
“A merger would be good for competition,” said Thomas Rabe, CEO of Penguin owner Bertelsmann, who said the court’s decision was based on incorrect basic assumptions.
Penguin writers include cookbook author Ina Garten and novelists Zadie Smith and Danielle Steele, while Simon & Schuster publishes Stephen King, Jennifer Weiner and Hillary Rodham Clinton, among others.
Penguin is owned by Bertelsmann, a German media group, while Paramount Global owns Simon & Schuster.
“The proposed merger would have reduced competition, decreased author compensation, diminished the breadth, depth, and diversity of our stories and ideas, and ultimately impoverished our democracy,” US assistant attorney-general Jonathan Kanter said in a statement.
The US justice department had filed a lawsuit aimed at stopping the deal in November 2021.
In hearings held in August, the government argued that the largest five publishers control 90% of the market, and a combined Penguin and Simon & Schuster would control nearly half of the market for publishing rights to blockbuster books, while its nearest competitors would be less than half its size.
Penguin Random House lawyer Daniel Petrocelli, who defeated the government in a previous merger challenge, argued during the trial that the deal would have “enormous benefits” for readers and authors alike, because the imprints, or brands, owned by the two giants would continue to compete against each other.
Best-selling author Stephen King, who testified during the three-week trial, took issue with this pledge. “You might as well say you’re going to have a husband and wife bidding against each other for the same house. It’s kind of ridiculous,” King told the court.
The top five publishers are Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Simon & Schuster and Hachette, with Walt Disney Co and Amazon.com Inc also in the market. HarperCollins is owned by News Corp.
Pan was nominated to the US District Court for the District of Columbia by President Joe Biden, who then nominated her to the appeals court in Washington. She was confirmed in September.
Reuters
Stephen King testifies against $2bn Penguin merger
A $2.2bn Penguin deal can’t be good for books
US challenges Penguin Random House deal to buy Simon & Schuster
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Musk weakens Twitter moderation before US midterms
‘Chief twit’ will now also be CEO of his new company
Citigroup to sell Russian loan portfolio to Uralsib
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.