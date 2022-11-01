Anyone can issue an insurance policy, but can they pay the claim? Mirabilis can

Mirabilis has provided engineering reinsurance on the African continent since 2006, and globally since 2014. This diversity has ensured sustainability that other local engineering insurers have not benefited from, especially as reliance on the local South African market can be fraught with difficulties.

The affects of the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, gas shortages and low investor sentiment may be global challenges, but these have been worsened by the South African disasters of rioting and looting, fires, floods, excessive hail storms and the declining economy. Adding further woe is the recent extreme and debilitating load-shedding regime.

While it may be that infrastructure development is highlighted as an imperative by the government, the subsequent projects are slow to manifest.

It’s not that the projects don’t exist. In fact, the construction industry has been pleasantly surprised by the creativity of the mid-market tier in looking for new opportunities, says Curt Meyer, CEO of Mirabilis. This includes transforming commercial property buildings into residential apartments and increasing private investment into expansion of manufacturing facilities.

“If these movements hadn’t happened, the industry would be in a far more difficult space right now. However, in this environment, resilience and creativity are not the only nor most important factors that ensure profitability.

“Anyone can issue a policy, but not many can pay the claims,” says Meyer, and that, it seems, is the catalyst to ensuring survival and profitability during disruptive times.

Shane Graham, head of Africa at Mirabilis, proves the validity of Meyer’s statement when he recounts how at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mirablis was the first to settle its share of one of the biggest claims emanating from a Middle East project.

“We didn’t realise the incredibly positive impact of this on our brand until attending international conferences where we were congratulated and approached by companies wanting to do business with us,” says Graham. This speaks volumes about how Mirabilis has positioned itself; enabling policyholders to recover quickly after an insured incident.