Citigroup to sell Russian loan portfolio to Uralsib

Until recently the metal used in most electric-vehicle batteries has been almost impossible to trade
The messy end of e-tolls calls into question the ‘user pays’ revenue model on which these and other public-private projects are based
Suspensions amid suspicions of crime will have an effect on functions, says higher education department
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
Having settled its debt, Blue Label co-CEO Brett Levy says the mobile provider is ready to offer new products and get into fresh areas of business
With higher-end establishments reporting good occupancies, operators are waiting for the international market to rebound
Fears of jobs losses and delay in payments to small cane growers a concern
The 230m bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century
The seasoned batsman hit three sixes and three boundaries to end on 56 not out in a match-winning 76-run partnership with Aiden Markram
The weak rand and high international prices mean more expensive petrol and diesel next month
Citigroup said on Friday its Russian unit has agreed to sell a portfolio of personal instalment loans to commercial bank Uralsib, as the major US lender seeks to retreat from the country and reduce its exposure to Russia.
The bank will also sell a portfolio of credit card balances, if it secures customers’ consent.
Citi did not disclose the financial details of the deal. The bank will not transfer any of its employees and branches to Uralsib under the deal.
Privately owned Uralsib, among Russia’s top 30 by assets, also did not disclose the value of the deal but said that the loan portfolio has a credit quality “significantly higher than market’s average”, allowing the bank to increase its client base in Moscow and St Petersburg.
The deal comes as Russia this week banned dealings with shareholder capital of 45 banks, mostly units of Western and Asian lenders, including UniCredit, Raiffeisen and Citi itself, unless there is a special waiver from the Kremlin.
Russian Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina, asked about Citi’s deal with Uralsib, told a briefing on Friday that the ban covers only dealings with shareholder capital. She added that criteria for allowing such dealings are yet to be established.
“Until such criteria are established, work is under way on the decree. The whole set of factors will be considered,” Nabiullina said. “And as for the ability to sell assets, the decree applies only to transactions with shares.”
Citi had last year agreed to shed its retail operations in Russia as part of an overhaul led by CEO Jane Fraser. The scope of the exit was expanded in March to include its commercial banking business after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
In August, the bank said it was expecting to incur about $170m in charges over the next 18 months as it wound down consumer and commercial banking operations in the country.
Other big US banks, including Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co, have also been exiting Russia after the country was hit with sanctions from the West.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Citigroup to sell Russian loan portfolio to Uralsib
The US bank will also offload a portfolio of credit card balances if it secures customers’ consent
Citigroup said on Friday its Russian unit has agreed to sell a portfolio of personal instalment loans to commercial bank Uralsib, as the major US lender seeks to retreat from the country and reduce its exposure to Russia.
The bank will also sell a portfolio of credit card balances, if it secures customers’ consent.
Citi did not disclose the financial details of the deal. The bank will not transfer any of its employees and branches to Uralsib under the deal.
Privately owned Uralsib, among Russia’s top 30 by assets, also did not disclose the value of the deal but said that the loan portfolio has a credit quality “significantly higher than market’s average”, allowing the bank to increase its client base in Moscow and St Petersburg.
The deal comes as Russia this week banned dealings with shareholder capital of 45 banks, mostly units of Western and Asian lenders, including UniCredit, Raiffeisen and Citi itself, unless there is a special waiver from the Kremlin.
Russian Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina, asked about Citi’s deal with Uralsib, told a briefing on Friday that the ban covers only dealings with shareholder capital. She added that criteria for allowing such dealings are yet to be established.
“Until such criteria are established, work is under way on the decree. The whole set of factors will be considered,” Nabiullina said. “And as for the ability to sell assets, the decree applies only to transactions with shares.”
Citi had last year agreed to shed its retail operations in Russia as part of an overhaul led by CEO Jane Fraser. The scope of the exit was expanded in March to include its commercial banking business after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
In August, the bank said it was expecting to incur about $170m in charges over the next 18 months as it wound down consumer and commercial banking operations in the country.
Other big US banks, including Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co, have also been exiting Russia after the country was hit with sanctions from the West.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Global stocks slip on promise of more US rate hikes
Citi warns charities face funding crisis
Citigroup plans to shut its UK retail bank
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.