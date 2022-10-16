Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Factions have not only destroyed the party but also many capable leaders
Union leaders say members will continue on picket line unless Transnet returns with a better offer
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
Shares slide amid postal monopoly’s pay dispute with its largest union
Heightened inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on disposable incomes, says economist
Group agrees to sell its Russian classifieds businesses and operations for almost R45bn
Richer nations urged to do more to help vulnerable ones restructure their debt
Reds beat City to leave Arsenal lonely at the top
Quartararo loses championship lead after crashing out
Mpact has dropped a case seeking an enforcement order with competition authorities that sought to reinforce an earlier ruling against Caxton.
The matter relates to “enforcement proceedings” brought by Mpact against Caxton and its chair in respect of an earlier order set down by the Competition Tribunal, “granted under section 45 of the Competition Act and pursuant to which, certain limited information of Mpact was disclosed to [Caxton chair] Mr [Paul] Jenkins.” Mpact had sought to obtain a further order enforcing the prior order...
Mpact withdraws enforcement proceedings against Caxton
Packaging company wanted to reinforce an earlier ruling by the Competition Tribunal
