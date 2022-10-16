×

Companies

Mpact withdraws enforcement proceedings against Caxton

Packaging company wanted to reinforce an earlier ruling by the Competition Tribunal

BL Premium
16 October 2022 - 18:34 Mudiwa Gavaza

Mpact has dropped a case seeking an enforcement order with competition authorities that sought to reinforce an earlier ruling against Caxton. 

The matter relates to “enforcement proceedings” brought by Mpact against Caxton and its chair in respect of an earlier order set down by the Competition Tribunal, “granted under section 45 of the Competition Act and pursuant to which, certain limited information of Mpact was disclosed to [Caxton chair] Mr [Paul] Jenkins.” Mpact had sought to obtain a further order enforcing the prior order...

