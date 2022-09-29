The Bank of England will buy as much as £5bn a day of long-dated government bonds until mid-October
‘Takeover’ strategy is unusual, raising plenty of questions about motives
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
DA-led coalition in the metro under threat as Patriotic Alliance votes with ANC-led opposition parties
SPONSORED | The brewing and beverage company’s flagship wine brand, Nederburg, received the prize for best overall achievement and the trophy for top SA producer
Reserve Bank governor is convinced of the need for 3% target as the rand suffers with existing range, he says
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Under US sanctions pressure, last three lenders still using Russia’s Mir payment system call a halt
Yadav and KL Rahul shine with a 93-run partnership to steer India home with wickets and time to spare
As the Google billionaire’s Kitty Hawk project winds down, it’s worth remembering that moonshots really are long shots
There could hardly have been a more peculiar “takeover” battle than that between Caxton and Mpact.
Caxton, which has over the past two years built up a 34% stake in Mpact, is essentially trying to effect a takeover without making the mandatory offer to Mpact’s minorities that would be triggered if it took its stake to 35%. It is doing so by trying to get competition regulators to allow it to file the deal as a merger...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Caxton’s strange Mpact battle continues
There could hardly have been a more peculiar “takeover” battle than that between Caxton and Mpact.
Caxton, which has over the past two years built up a 34% stake in Mpact, is essentially trying to effect a takeover without making the mandatory offer to Mpact’s minorities that would be triggered if it took its stake to 35%. It is doing so by trying to get competition regulators to allow it to file the deal as a merger...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.