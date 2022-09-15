There’s no clear winner yet in the battle for control of the platinum group, as Implats and Northam take it to the wire
It is extremely sad to see how the eThekwini municipality has deteriorated from an efficient, financially well-off entity 30 years ago to the bankrupt, useless council it is today
Two tech-savvy brothers began hustling at school; now they have bought SA’s biggest online ad website and are marketing to millions
Africa accounts for more than half of all global cashew nut production. But it isn’t benefiting as much as it could, in part because processing of the nuts is done elsewhere
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
One of the big tennis tournaments played out over the weekend, with the new generation coming strongly to the fore. Personally, my old bones had more at stake in the local league, where I was in the invidious position of facing off against my old (and beloved) club, Fish Hoek.
It’s not easy playing on familiar turf against good friends and former partners, some of whom I still engage with in weekly fourballs and a few glasses of shiraz. They tend to know my dink-drop-lob game backwards ... which was evident in some strenuous smash practice during the warm-up. Can’t say there was much love lost on court. ..
MARC HASENFUSS: Paying peanuts for Caxton
Old-economy printing group, with lots of new-economy packaging operations, may be one of the JSE’s most underrated stocks
