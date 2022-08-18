×

Caxton expects leap in headline earnings as demand improves

After progress at the interim stage, printing and publishing group sees Heps rising as much as 110% for the year

18 August 2022 - 19:18 Michelle Gumede

Caxton says its headline earnings could double when it releases its annual results in mid-September, thanks to continued revenue recovery and market share gains.

The Johannesburg-based printing, publishing and packaging group said in a trading statement on Thursday that headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to soar 94.5%-110.8% for the year ended June as it benefited from a continued pickup in demand across most of its business...

