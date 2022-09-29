The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
Mpact’s latest tactic in its drawn-out war against Caxton’s efforts to get a controlling stake looks quite smart, except for one significant flaw — it drives a coach and horses through corporate governance principles.
For the past three months, the nonexecutive directors (NEDs) of Mpact have not received any fees and are unlikely to do so for the foreseeable future unless things with Caxton move onto a friendlier footing. Recent developments suggest the prospects of this are extremely unlikely. ..
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Mpact’s sneaky fee move
A cunning move by the packaging company means it can finally pay its nonexecutive directors — thwarting suitor Caxton — but at potentially huge cost to corporate governance
