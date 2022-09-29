×

Money & Investing

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Mpact’s sneaky fee move

A cunning move by the packaging company means it can finally pay its nonexecutive directors — thwarting suitor Caxton — but at potentially huge cost to corporate governance

29 September 2022 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

Mpact’s latest tactic in its drawn-out war against Caxton’s efforts to get a controlling stake looks quite smart, except for one significant flaw — it drives a coach and horses through corporate governance principles.

For the past three months, the nonexecutive directors (NEDs) of Mpact have not received any fees and are unlikely to do so for the foreseeable future unless things with Caxton move onto a friendlier footing. Recent developments suggest the prospects of this are extremely unlikely. ..

