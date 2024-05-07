World / Africa

Nigeria sets dangerous precedent by detaining Binance execs, CEO says

The world’s largest crypto exchange and two executives face separate trials on tax evasion and money laundering

07 May 2024 - 11:04
by MacDonald Dzirutwe
Subscribe now
Tigran Gambaryan, an executive of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, sits as he waits to face prosecution for tax evasion and money laundering at the federal high court in Abuja, Nigeria, on April 4, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ABRAHAM ACHIRGA
Tigran Gambaryan, an executive of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, sits as he waits to face prosecution for tax evasion and money laundering at the federal high court in Abuja, Nigeria, on April 4, 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ABRAHAM ACHIRGA

Lagos — The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Tuesday accused Nigeria of setting a dangerous precedent after its executives were invited to the African country and then detained as part of a crackdown on crypto.

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange and two of its executives face separate trials on tax evasion and money laundering, which the company is challenging.

CEO Richard Teng said in a statement it was time to speak out against the detention of Tigran Gambaryan, a US citizen and Binance head of financial crime compliance.

The other executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, a British-Kenyan who is a regional manager for Africa, fled Nigeria in March.

Teng said Binance executives first held meetings with Nigerian authorities in the country in January.

At a follow-up meeting on February 26, the authorities said the issues involving Binance were of national security and demanded that the exchange delist the naira currency from its platform and provide “granular-level” details on all Nigerian users, he said.

Gambaryan and Anjarwalla were subsequently detained.

“To invite a company’s mid-level employees for collaborative policy meetings, only to detain them, has set a dangerous new precedent for all companies worldwide,” Teng said, in his strongest comments yet since the case started in February.

Gambaryan was being held in Nigeria for more than two months “for spurious reasons”, Teng said.

Binance announced in early March it was stopping all transactions and trading in naira.

“Our hope when we took this drastic step was that our colleagues would be released and Binance could continue to work with the Nigerian government to resolve any further concerns. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen,” said Ten.

He said Gambaryan should be allowed to go home while Binance and Nigerian authorities resolve any issues.

“We will continue engagement with Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on resolving potential historic tax liabilities,” he said.

Reuters

Binance crypto founder Zhao sentenced to four months in jail

The term is much shorter than the three years sought by prosecutors
World
5 days ago

HANNES WESSELS: FSCA licences may be the growth catalyst crypto needs in SA

Significant step towards integrating digital assets into mainstream investment ecosystem
Opinion
1 month ago

JAMIE CARR: Crypto’s comeback could be for real

Certain miners are digging for all they’re worth while another is plumbing new depths
Opinion
4 months ago

MTN and other operators push for tariff hikes in Nigeria

Telecom company says appropriate tariff increases will be necessary to support continued investment
Companies
1 day ago

Nigeria on verge of approving delayed ExxonMobil-Seplat deal

Asset sale of Africa’s largest oil exporter has awaited regulator’s approval since 2022
World
4 days ago

MTN Nigeria sets out plan to return to profit

Operator calls on telecoms regulator to raise tariffs to increase revenue
Companies
5 days ago

MTN Nigeria reports first-quarter loss as naira woes continue

The group says the operating environment has been characterised by rising inflation and ongoing naira depreciation
Companies
1 week ago

Ambush kills 23 members of Nigeria’s task force

Militants and an armed kidnapping gang launched separate attacks in the north
World
1 week ago

ALANA KRUGER: UK-Africa partnerships to boost the continent’s space race ambitions

Although both regions have distinct advantages and differences, there is plenty of scope for mutually beneficial collaboration
Opinion
4 days ago

‘Hot chase’ in Nigeria as more than 100 prisoners escape

Inmates on the run after rain damages prison
World
1 week ago
