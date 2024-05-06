MTN and other operators push for tariff hikes in Nigeria
06 May 2024 - 05:00
MTN has stepped up its calls for higher mobile tariffs in Nigeria, joining other cellphone operators in the West African country in lobbying for measures that it hopes will increase revenue and push up its ability to invest in its network.
Like many other companies operating in Africa’s largest economy, MTN has been a casualty of the devastation caused by the Nigerian naira’s more than 90% plunge since mid-2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.