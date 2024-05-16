Putin ally says Ukraine risks dragging West into war with Russia

Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 9 2022. Picture: MAXIM SHEMETOV/ REUTERS
Moscow — The speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament warned that Ukraine was dragging the US and Europe into a global war and on Thursday urged Western leaders to act responsibly to avoid a catastrophe.
President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has touched off the worst breakdown in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. Russia is now advancing along the front line in Ukraine.
“The Kyiv regime is dragging the US and European countries into a big war,” said Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, who is a close ally of Putin’s and a member of Russia’s security council. He said that Ukrainian legislators were trying to persuade the US to allow Kyiv to use US-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory.
“This path leads to a tragedy that can affect all of humanity,” Volodin said. “Western politicians need to realise their responsibility and do everything to avoid bringing the situation to a global catastrophe.”
In Kyiv on Wednesday, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said that Washington had “not encouraged or enabled strikes outside Ukraine, but ultimately Ukraine has to make decisions for itself about how it’s going to conduct this war”.
“We’ve been clear about our own policy, but again, these are decisions that Ukraine has to make, Ukraine will make for itself,” Blinken said, according to a transcript of his remarks provided by the US state department.
A serviceman of the 1148th separate artillery brigade of Air Assault Troops of Ukraine prepares a M777 howitzer to fire towards Russian troops in Donetsk region, Ukraine, April 20 2024. Picture: RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY/SERHII NUZHNENKO/REUTERS/FILE
Ukraine says it has the right to attack Russian targets as it is being struck by Russian missiles on a daily basis. The US has been wary of its weapons being used in a direct attack on Russia, the world’s biggest nuclear power, due to the wider risks.
Putin and US President Joe Biden have cautioned that a direct confrontation between Russia and the US-led Nato military alliance could trigger World War 3.
Russia has warned that the use of US and Western weapons against targets inside Russia could trigger a new level of confrontation — and Putin has ordered tactical nuclear weapon exercises, partly as a response to Western statements.
“Any use of American and European weapons to attack peaceful cities of the Russian Federation will require the use of more powerful weapons to protect the citizens of our country,” Volodin said.
Putin accused the West last week of risking a global conflict and said no-one would be allowed to threaten Russia.
