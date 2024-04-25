World / Africa

‘Hot chase’ in Nigeria as more than 100 prisoners escape

25 April 2024 - 17:23
by Camillus Eboh and Ope Adetayo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Abuja — At least 118 inmates escaped from prison after heavy rains on Wednesday night damaged the facility in Suleja near the Nigerian capital, a prison service spokesperson said.

The downpour, which lasted several hours, wrecked parts of the medium-security prison, including the perimeter wall and surrounding buildings, spokesperson Adamu Duza said in a statement on Thursday.

Service agents were hunting the fugitives and had so far recaptured 10 of them with the help of other security agencies.

“We are in hot chase to recapture the rest,” Duza said.

He assured the public the authorities were on top of the situation.

“The public is further enjoined to look out for the fleeing inmates and report any suspicious movement to the nearest security agency,” he said.

Duza gave no details on the identities or affiliation of the escaped prisoners but in the past members of the Boko Haram Islamist insurgent group have been locked up in Suleja prison.

Prison breaks have become a major security concern in Nigeria where overcrowding, underfunding and lax security measures have created conditions ripe for escape.

Thousands of inmates have escaped in recent years due to weak infrastructure and militant attacks, notably a July 2022 Islamic State attack on a high-security prison in the capital Abuja when about 440 inmates were freed.

“The service is not unmindful of the fact that many of its facilities were built during the colonial era, and that they are old and weak,” Duza said.

He added that the service is making “frantic efforts” to modernise its prisons, including the construction of six 3,000-capacity facilities and the revamping of existing ones.

Reuters

Inflation in Africa expected to come down slowly

But analysts predict Nigerian prices will stay stubbornly high, increasing at a 29% rate this year
World
5 hours ago

African institutions ‘unable to respond to violent extremism’

Leaders at security summit in Nigeria call for revamp of bodies fighting groups linked to Islamic State and Al-Qaeda in region
World
2 days ago

Nigeria triples electricity tariff for bigger consumers

The hike affects 15% of population consuming most of the country’s power supply
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Russian court freezes $440m of JPMorgan funds
World / Europe
2.
Near-death boat journeys will not deter Africa’s ...
World
3.
Supreme Court to decide on presidential immunity ...
World / Americas
4.
Judge lashes Trump lawyer in gag order arguments
World / Americas
5.
Zijin’s DRC mine shipments to SA returned ‘due to ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Nigeria central bank hikes benchmark rate 200 bps

World / Africa

Tinubu bans ransom payment for hundreds of kidnapped schoolchildren

World / Africa

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Nigeria may benefit from Brics membership

Opinion

Nigeria central bank delivers 400 bps rate hike as inflation soars

World / Africa

Nigeria to merge, scrap government agencies to trim costs

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.