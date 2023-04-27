Sport / Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs back in race for second spot

27 April 2023 - 19:05 SAZI HADEBE
Loydt Kazapua of Chippa United makes a save during the match between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, on April 27 2023. Picture: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
An exquisite second-half strike from Ashley du Preez ended Kaizer Chiefs’ poor run in the Premier Soccer League that had almost ended their faint hopes of finishing second.

Du Preez’s sixth goal in the league gave Amakhosi a 1-0 victory against relegation-threatened Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha on Thursday in a match watched by more than 40,000 fans, most of whom were backing the gold-shirted visitors.

It was looking like Arthur Zwane’s side were on their way to a third league match without a win when Du Preez beat Loydt Kazapua with a stunning curler from outside the penalty area on 70 minutes.

Amakhosi’s win comes after they suffered a 1-0 loss away to Sekhukhune United on Sunday, a defeat that raised doubts about their chances of fighting Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United all the way for second spot that will secure whoever wins it a place in the Champions League next season. 

Amakhosi’s poor run started at home last month when they drew 1-1 against Marumo Gallants.

Chiefs’ win on Thursday still keeps them in fourth spot with 44 points, three behind SuperSport who also have three league matches remaining. 

Chiefs had a great chance to take the lead in the 27th minute when Christian Saile broke loose on the right and set up Mduduzi Shabalala, who hit the crossbar with just the goalkeeper to beat. 

Shabalala had a better chance to stretch Chiefs’ lead but again the teenager skied it. 

Chippa, who played this match with a new coach, Lehlohonolo Seema, were never expected to give Chiefs much trouble, having come into the clash after eight matches without victory in the league. Chippa had lost their last three matches in the Premiership against Sekhukhune, Marumo and Pirates. 

The Gqeberha-based club remain in 15th spot with 26 points after 27 games and have to beat Richards Bay, TS Galaxy and Lamontville Golden Arrows to have any chance of avoiding relegation.

