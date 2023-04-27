Not winning Champions League will not define us as failures, says Mokwena

US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes are weighing on the demand outlook
Until we can effectively utilise the budgets to guarantee the right to basic education for all, the dream of a free SA remains deferred
Concerns have been raised about how Postbank will deal with this new payment method
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
The company’s COO Velile Phillip Tobias has been made CEO, subject to approval by shareholders
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mitesh Bhawan, MD of Broll Property’s energy, water and sustainability division
Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, but this is no consolation for victims
Their decision to 'cater for' the colour-blind takes the soul out of the game
The company's first EV project will be sold in European markets exclusively
Perhaps as a ploy to take pressure off his players, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says not winning the Champions League will not define them as failures.
The Brazilians take on Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the Champions League quarterfinals at Loftus (3pm) on Saturday with one foot in the semifinal as they enjoy a commanding 4-1 lead from the first leg.
Ahead of the match, Mokwena warned his players to guard against complacency but said he was proud of the growth shown by the group.
“Will not winning the Champions League define us as failures? Maybe in the eyes of people. But in my eyes I look at how this group has performed, the level of consistency, the type of football we were able to play even while chasing good results and having the pressure. For me that is already a success,” he said.
“But in football it is about results. We live in a space where we chase perfection and perfection for some clubs is just about results. For other clubs that have huge expectations, have connotations that are attacked with style and a little bit more of history, we have to play a certain way.
“Is it easy to do? No but that’s why we are here and that’s why Neo (Maema) says when you sign up for Sundowns this is exactly what you sign up to do.
“What happens with regards to results is in God’s hands but we look at ourselves with incredible appreciation for the efforts, hard work and the sacrifices and the happiness we try to take to our people. If that is the only thing that we can take home, that is good enough.”
Emphasising the pressure they operate under, Mokwena gave an example of legendary American basketball player Michael Jordan.
“Someone was telling me the other day that Michael Jordan played 15 seasons in the NBA and only won the championship six times. Do you want to tell me that the other nine seasons he was a failure?
“It is the same with football, we are going to try our best to win the Champions League. Will we win the Champions League? I don’t know. Can we win the Champions League? Then the answer is 100%.
“Football is a microscopic reflection of society. How often does your boss come into your office and give you a promotion or an increase? It is not often but does that mean that you are not one of the best journalists and very good at your job?
“You guys have a journalist of the year award and if you don't win it, it doesn’t mean that your career is less successful than the one who wins it. Some of you are so good at your job, maybe even better than the ones that actually win the awards.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Not winning Champions League will not define us as failures, says Mokwena
Mamelodi Sundowns take on Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the quarterfinals at Loftus on Saturday
Perhaps as a ploy to take pressure off his players, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says not winning the Champions League will not define them as failures.
The Brazilians take on Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the Champions League quarterfinals at Loftus (3pm) on Saturday with one foot in the semifinal as they enjoy a commanding 4-1 lead from the first leg.
Ahead of the match, Mokwena warned his players to guard against complacency but said he was proud of the growth shown by the group.
“Will not winning the Champions League define us as failures? Maybe in the eyes of people. But in my eyes I look at how this group has performed, the level of consistency, the type of football we were able to play even while chasing good results and having the pressure. For me that is already a success,” he said.
“But in football it is about results. We live in a space where we chase perfection and perfection for some clubs is just about results. For other clubs that have huge expectations, have connotations that are attacked with style and a little bit more of history, we have to play a certain way.
“Is it easy to do? No but that’s why we are here and that’s why Neo (Maema) says when you sign up for Sundowns this is exactly what you sign up to do.
“What happens with regards to results is in God’s hands but we look at ourselves with incredible appreciation for the efforts, hard work and the sacrifices and the happiness we try to take to our people. If that is the only thing that we can take home, that is good enough.”
Emphasising the pressure they operate under, Mokwena gave an example of legendary American basketball player Michael Jordan.
“Someone was telling me the other day that Michael Jordan played 15 seasons in the NBA and only won the championship six times. Do you want to tell me that the other nine seasons he was a failure?
“It is the same with football, we are going to try our best to win the Champions League. Will we win the Champions League? I don’t know. Can we win the Champions League? Then the answer is 100%.
“Football is a microscopic reflection of society. How often does your boss come into your office and give you a promotion or an increase? It is not often but does that mean that you are not one of the best journalists and very good at your job?
“You guys have a journalist of the year award and if you don't win it, it doesn’t mean that your career is less successful than the one who wins it. Some of you are so good at your job, maybe even better than the ones that actually win the awards.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pirates within reach of Champions League spot
Williams breaks record as Sundowns get back to business
MOGAMAD ALLIE: SA sport may celebrate 2027 as a year never to be forgotten
Why Orlando Pirates’ lost chances do not faze Jose Riveiro
Zwane not put off by loss to Babina Noko
Sekhukhune United ambush Chiefs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.