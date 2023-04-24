Zwane not put off by loss to Babina Noko

Business Day TV spoke to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
Chiefs coach says anything can happen at any given time in football
By repeating the 1-0 victory they chalked up against Kaizer Chiefs in their first-round encounter in January, Sekhukhune United all but buried Amakhosi’s fading hopes of securing the runner-up spot in the league.
Sammy Seabi’s fourth-minute goal turned out to be enough to claim the three points at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday as Babina Noko moved into sixth place on the log, level on 35 points with Cape Town City who have a better goal difference.
Picking up just a single point in their last two games leaves Arthur Zwane’s team six points behind second-placed SuperSport United and five behind Orlando Pirates, who have a game in hand over Matsatsantsa.
Despite the huge setback a defiant Zwane is not ready to raise the white flag in his team’s pursuit of second spot. “I am one person that does not give up too easily,” the Chiefs coach said after the game. “This is football and anything can happen at any given time.
“We dropped points, I am disappointed. It’s one of those things, but you never know what is going to happen because everyone is fighting — some to be in the top eight, some are fighting relegation and we are also fighting to finish in a better position. So there are no easy games at this time of the season.”
With their chances of joining Mamelodi Sundowns in next season’s Champions League fast receding, Chiefs’ best route towards playing in continental competition looks like finishing third or winning the Nedbank Cup that will qualify them for the Confederation Cup.
Pirates overcame arguably their stiffest remaining hurdle in their quest to claim the coveted runner-up spot when they overturned a 1-0 deficit to register a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
After Khanyisa Mayo gave Eric Tinkler’s side an early lead, Terrence Dzvukamanja restored parity 10 minutes later with a header from a corner. Monnapule Saleng secured the precious three points for the Buccaneers late in the second half when he latched on to a smart long ball played out of defence by Nkosinathi Sibisi to stroke a calm left-footed shot into the right-hand corner of Darren Keet’s net to register his 10th league goal of the campaign.
Pirates, who extended their winning run to an impressive seven in all competitions, have a relatively comfortable remaining four games that they will expect to win — away to TS Galaxy next Sunday, followed by home fixtures against Royal AM and Sekhukhune United before ending with an away clash against AmaZulu on the final day on May 20.
“It’s good for us that we’re going into the last part of the season in a very good moment, we feel very confident and strong in this moment and we don’t want to stop,” a satisfied Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said.
SuperSport maintained their impressive unbeaten home record in the league with a 2-1 win over AmaZulu at the Tshwane University of Technology Stadium on Sunday to reclaim second spot.
Gavin Hunt’s side, however, face a tougher run-in with tough home games against Stellenbosch and Chiefs followed by a daunting trip to Sekhukhune United in their last match of the season.
On Saturday Iqraam Rayners bagged his second brace of the league season as Stellenbosch FC cruised to a 3-0 win over struggling Swallows FC at Danie Craven Stadium. The in-form Rayners also provided the assist for 20-year-old Nigerian Ibraheem Jabaar to complete the scoring.
It was Rayners’ seventh league goal in as many games for Stellies since returning to the club on the last day of the January transfer window after an unhappy two-and a half season spell with SuperSport United. During that time the 27-year-old striker could muster only six goals in 58 appearances in all competitions.
If he continues his remarkable scoring run Rayners could well make a late challenge in the race for the Golden Boot which is led by Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile on 11 and SuperSport’s Bradley Grobler and Monnapule Saleng of Orlando Pirates, who are both on 10.
Zwane not put off by loss to Babina Noko
Chiefs coach says anything can happen at any given time in football
