Williams breaks record as Sundowns get back to business

After an indifferent spell of three Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches without a win, normal business has resumed for champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Brazilians returned to league winning ways with Tuesday’s businesslike 1-0 victory at Loftus Versfeld over struggling Richards Bay who are dangerously near the relegation zone.
The first league win after draws against Cape Town City, Swallows FC and Golden Arrows, was secured through a goal by utility player Thapelo Morena, who pounced from close range after the Bay defence failed to clear the danger in the box on 25 minutes.
Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena made five changes to the team that beat CR Belouizdad 4-1 in the away leg of Downs’ Caf Champions League quarterfinal on Saturday. These included Terrence Mashego and Rushine de Reuck replacing Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau in defence.
In the midfield, Bongani Zungu got a rare start in the place of influential Neo Maema, Lebohang Maboe came in for Peter Shalulile and Abubeker Nasir replaced Themba Zwane.
Sundowns came into the match high on confidence after their biggest away win in the Champions League knockout stages since 2009.
The Brazilians, who wrapped up the 2022/23 PSL title with seven games to spare, have stretched their lead to 18 points over second-placed SuperSport United.
SuperSport are involved in a battle for second spot with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.
There was also a significant personal milestone for goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who equalled the record of most league clean sheets (17), which was set by Moneeb Josephs in the 2009/10 season.
While Sundowns keep piling on points, it is not looking good for promoted early league pace setters Richards Bay, who have gone 11 matches without a win, including eight defeats and three draws.
The Brazilians turn their attention back to the Champions League where they host Belouizdad in the second leg on Saturday looking to secure a place in the semifinals.
For 10th-placed Bay, it is back to the drawing board but it does not get any easier as their next assignment is against fellow strugglers Chippa United at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in May.
Sundowns dominated the match from the first whistle but Richards Bay nearly sneaked in a goal in the early stages of the second half when a close-range shot by Sanele Barns was cleared off the line by Mosa Lebusa.
Bay attackers Luvuyo Memela, Somila Ntsundwana and Sakhile Hlongwa tried their best but they could not get past Williams, who has been in inspired form this season after his transfer from SuperSport.
Richards Bay nearly stole a draw at the death but Mudau cleared a ball at the far post that looked destined for the net as Williams secured his record clean sheet to enhance his chances for Premiership player of the season.
Mokwena will be pleased players such as Zungu, Rushine de Reuck and Sphelele Mkhulise, who have not seen consistent game time this season, lasted the entire match.