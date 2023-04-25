Williams breaks record as Sundowns get back to business

After an indifferent spell of three Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches without a win, normal business has resumed for champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians returned to league winning ways with Tuesday’s businesslike 1-0 victory at Loftus Versfeld over struggling Richards Bay who are dangerously near the relegation zone.

The first league win after draws against Cape Town City, Swallows FC and Golden Arrows, was secured through a goal by utility player Thapelo Morena, who pounced from close range after the Bay defence failed to clear the danger in the box on 25 minutes.

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena made five changes to the team that beat CR Belouizdad 4-1 in the away leg of Downs’ Caf Champions League quarterfinal on Saturday. These included Terrence Mashego and Rushine de Reuck replacing Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau in defence.