MOGAMAD ALLIE: SA sport may celebrate 2027 as a year never to be forgotten

Our political situation may be precarious, to say the least, our economy is in intensive care, crime is out of control, load-shedding is frustrating the daylights out of everyone, yet somehow SA is still holding its own when it comes to hosting major international sporting events like World Cups.
Granted, we were muscled out of hosting this year’s men’s Rugby World Cup by the underhand dealings of the conniving French after we were miles ahead in the normally decisive technical review, but the faith in this country’s ability to stage top-class events has managed to withstand all the challenges and negative vibes.
In July, Cape Town will host the Netball World Cup while Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha did a grand job of staging the Women’s T20 World Cup in February as interest in the women’s game, even among sceptics and fence-sitters, surged to unprecedented heights.
Last September, Cape Town hosted a highly successful Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament that was staged alongside the men’s event which saw a record number of over 100,000 fans walking through the turnstiles during the three-day event.
Now, the year 2027 could turn out to be a memorable one for SA sport. We are due to host the men’s Cricket World Cup with Zimbabwe and Namibia, and we have thrown our golden hat into the ring with three other candidates to host the Fifa Women’s World Cup.
SA is likely to face stiff opposition from Brazil, who successfully hosted the 2014 men’s World Cup, as well as from the joint bids of the US/Mexico and Germany/Netherlands/Belgium. The latter two’s chances may be affected by the fact that the US has already hosted the Women’s World Cup twice, in 1999 and 2003, while Germany were hosts in 2011.
SA, as the only African country to have hosted the men’s Fifa World Cup when we stunned the world with a magnificently presented event in 2010, has everything going for it to launch a successful bid to become the first African country to host the Fifa Women’s World Cup.
With infrastructure such as (10) stadiums and training venues, team and referee facilities, accommodation, an international broadcasting centre and fan festival sites comprising a chunky 70% of the bid evaluation, SA has a favourable inside lane as these are all already in place courtesy of the 2010 World Cup.
We also have the advantage of having already hosted a 32-team World Cup that will feature 64 games, as was the case in 2010, now that Fifa has confirmed that the 2027 tournament, like the expanded 2023 event in Australia and New Zealand, will continue to feature 32 countries.
Where we may be challenged by the Europeans and North Americans is on the commercial aspect. Revenue streams, with broadcasting being the most important, together with the cost of organising the event, cover the remaining 30% of the evaluation.
Hosting the 2027 Women’s World Cup will not only present the country with a wonderful opportunity to give the tourism industry a much-needed lift (without spending an eye-watering R900m on a shirt sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur!), it should also provide a welcome injection into the ailing economy as well as a welcome morale and confidence boost for a populace creaking under the weight of bad vibes.
Even 13 years after the successful hosting of the 2010 World Cup, locals still smile when they fondly remember the gees generated both inside and outside the stadiums. And then there was the can-do attitude that permeated the length and breadth of this country.
More than that, hosting the world’s best women’s teams and individuals will provide a massive boost to the game here and in Africa. It will provide aspirant young female footballers with the opportunity of seeing top quality football while also offering an incentive for local players to raise their game in order to play at a World Cup in front of their own fans since, as hosts, Banyana Banyana will be automatic qualifiers featuring at a third consecutive World Cup.
Countries have to submit the bidding agreement document by May 19 to formally confirm their interest and the full bid by December 8. Once the respective bids have been approved, inspections, including on-site visits, are due to take place next February.
The findings will be published in a Bid Evaluation Report next May before the appointment of the host is made by the Fifa Congress via public voting in the second quarter of next year.
With one World Cup hosting already confirmed and a strong bid for another in the works, 2027 could turn out to be an unforgettable one not only for SA sport but for the country as a whole.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: SA sport may celebrate 2027 as a year never to be forgotten
Faith in this country’s ability to stage top-class sports events has managed to withstand all the challenges and negative vibes
