Sport / Soccer

This is only halfway, says Sundowns coach Mokwena after big win in Algeria

23 April 2023 - 16:55
Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns controls possession during their Caf Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match against CR Belouizdad at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, April 22 2023. Picture: DJAFFAR LAKJAL/BACKPAGEPIX
Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns controls possession during their Caf Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match against CR Belouizdad at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, April 22 2023. Picture: DJAFFAR LAKJAL/BACKPAGEPIX

Coach Rhulani Mokwena has dismissed suggestions Mamelodi Sundowns are as good as through to the Caf Champions League semifinals after a comprehensive 4-1 win over CR Belouizdad at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algeria on Saturday. 

A brace by Namibian hitman Peter Shalulile, who scored his 100th top-flight goal, and goals from Neo Maema and Cassius Mailula gave the Brazilians an advantage going into the quarterfinal second leg at Loftus on Saturday. 

Mokwena praised his players for a clinical all-round performance but said they should not take for granted a place in the semifinals. 

“Stranger things have happened in football. We beat a very good side that we still have to face in Pretoria ... it is only halfway,” he said. “Feet firmly on the ground because this is only halftime.” 

Highlights of CR Belouizdad vs Mamelodi Sundowns in Algiers.

Mokwena said Downs dominated CR Belouizdad because they did extensive work in preparation. 

“We asked for a lot of concentration and a lot of sacrifice. The players worked hard on watching videos of the opposition and we knew a lot about them. 

“I don’t have to have an opinion about the opposition because I have to give a lot of respect to their technical team. Also out of respect for the fact that it is only the halfway mark of the tie. 

“What I would say is congratulations to this group, football club in its entirety and everybody involved, to the supporters at home and I am sure they enjoyed this match.” 

Mokwena praised his players for a big performance. 

“Credit to the players, big personality and big performance and a lot of respect because they are incredible human beings.

“It is the quarterfinal of the Champions League, it is tough and we should be under no illusions that the scoreline represents how physical and demanding this game was for us.

Sundowns ended a run of four league and cup games without a win in Algiers.

SA guaranteed a URC semifinal and Stormers to lock horns with Bulls

The two teams drew each other as quarterfinal opponents through finishing third and sixth respectively on the table
Sport
1 hour ago

London Marathon to track environmental impact of the race

Like any mass participation event, climate concerns are a growing part of marathon planning
Sport
2 days ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Running a marathon of disruption just makes you ready for a bacon sandwich

Climate change activists face a dilemma: do their tactics work or alienate possible followers
Sport
2 days ago
