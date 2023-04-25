Why Orlando Pirates’ lost chances do not faze Jose Riveiro

US first quarter GDP data due later this week could prove pivotal for direction of interest rates
Employees can now use AI tools at home to create their own solutions for problems at work
Former Eskom CEO has been asked to appear before parliament’s watchdog committee to justify his allegations of theft and corruption at Eskom.
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Asset manager set to raise its offshore equity exposure closer to 40% due to SA’s grim economy
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Top commerce diplomat Wamkele Mene is trying to sell the benefits of intracontinental dealing to governments and businesspeople
US president takes aim at ‘MAGA extremists’ aligned with Donald Trump as he launches re-election bid
Sundowns back in the groove with win over Richards Bay
Draft law seeks to ensure future products not yet on shelves will not destroy Italian cuisine
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is pleased his team seems to be on course for a strong finish to the season that may include more silverware, so for now he is willing to overlook their glaring and recurring missed chances.
Pirates are in third place in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table. Among the teams chasing second place and a spot in next season’s Caf Champions League, based on their current form the Buccaneers look the best bet to clinch it.
Bucs (46 points from 26 games) have won seven consecutive games in all competitions and five on the trot in the league. They are a point behind second-placed SuperSport United, who have played 27 games.
This season’s MTN8 winners are also in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, where they face Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on May 6.
Yet, Pirates continue to miss chances, as they did in their 2-1 PSL win against City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, when seven shots of 19 were on target. Riveiro was asked if he is frustrated by such a statistic.
Jose Riveiro's post-match press conference to his team's 2-1 win against Cape Town City.
“Frustration is not the word,” said the Spaniard. “I’m not coming to the games thinking we’re going to win 5-0 and if we’re not at 5-0 at halftime I get frustrated. I know how difficult it is.
“We played a good game against SuperSport but we only scored one penalty after 70 minutes. We played against Maritzburg [United] and suddenly [Monnapule] Saleng shoots from nowhere and the ball is in the net.
“It’s a complicated game and you have to control a lot of things to get a result. But I’m not frustrated, because I know how much it takes.
“We have to work a lot to create one chance and to make sure that chance is not going to result in a transition immediately after we have it.
“That’s one of the keys for us, probably the main change in the second part of the season. We have the capacity to play more in the half of the opponent and [if] you do that your probabilities to score increase.”
Pirates meet 11th-placed TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Why Orlando Pirates’ lost chances do not faze Jose Riveiro
The coach is pleased his team are on course for a strong finish to the season
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is pleased his team seems to be on course for a strong finish to the season that may include more silverware, so for now he is willing to overlook their glaring and recurring missed chances.
Pirates are in third place in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table. Among the teams chasing second place and a spot in next season’s Caf Champions League, based on their current form the Buccaneers look the best bet to clinch it.
Bucs (46 points from 26 games) have won seven consecutive games in all competitions and five on the trot in the league. They are a point behind second-placed SuperSport United, who have played 27 games.
This season’s MTN8 winners are also in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, where they face Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on May 6.
Yet, Pirates continue to miss chances, as they did in their 2-1 PSL win against City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, when seven shots of 19 were on target. Riveiro was asked if he is frustrated by such a statistic.
Jose Riveiro's post-match press conference to his team's 2-1 win against Cape Town City.
“Frustration is not the word,” said the Spaniard. “I’m not coming to the games thinking we’re going to win 5-0 and if we’re not at 5-0 at halftime I get frustrated. I know how difficult it is.
“We played a good game against SuperSport but we only scored one penalty after 70 minutes. We played against Maritzburg [United] and suddenly [Monnapule] Saleng shoots from nowhere and the ball is in the net.
“It’s a complicated game and you have to control a lot of things to get a result. But I’m not frustrated, because I know how much it takes.
“We have to work a lot to create one chance and to make sure that chance is not going to result in a transition immediately after we have it.
“That’s one of the keys for us, probably the main change in the second part of the season. We have the capacity to play more in the half of the opponent and [if] you do that your probabilities to score increase.”
Pirates meet 11th-placed TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Arteta plays down clash with Manchester City
MOGAMAD ALLIE: SA sport may celebrate 2027 as a year never to be forgotten
Abject Spurs face dropping out of Premier League elite
Safa wants to know why PSL boycotted Kempton Park congress
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Zwane not put off by loss to Babina Noko
SuperSport’s goalless draw hands opportunity to Chiefs and Pirates
Soweto derby adds season-end spice
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.