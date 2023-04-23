Sekhukhune United ambush Chiefs

Business Day TV spoke to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
Sekhukhune United bagged maximum points in a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in a Premier Soccer League match on Sunday, as Babina Noko claimed a memorable league double over the Glamour Boys.
While Chiefs looked comfortable on the ball in the opening exchanges, it was the home side who took the lead early on.
Chibuike Ohizu and Elias Mokwana made way down the right. The striker squared into the danger zone and the ball was tucked away by Sammy Seabi three minutes into the game.
Amakhosi attempted to get into the game with patient build-up play, particularly on their left flank, as the likes of Reeve Frosler and Keagan Dolly linked up going forward.
However, the home side kept Amakhosi at bay in the first 15 minutes.
Sekhukhune continued to ask questions in the Amakhosi half and often troubled the travelling side in wide areas.
As the half-hour mark approached, Sekhukhune remained on the front foot and forced their opponents to concede a couple of free-kicks and corners.
In an efficient first half by Sekhukhune United, the home team headed into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.
United got the second-half off with a bang and produced a number of chances but failed to find the back of the net.
Amakhosi remained calm under pressure and looked to catch Sekhukhune on the break.
Chiefs came close to scoring in the 56th minute when Keagan Dolly, Reeve Frosler and Samkelo Zwane linked on the edge of the Sekhukhune area.
However, Zwane’s attempt was poor and let the home side off the hook.
After a couple of attacking reinforcements, Amakhosi played most of their football in the Sekhukhune half and put the visiting side under pressure with about 15 minutes left on the clock.
Sekhukhune thus kicked into game-management mode and decided to close up shop in the closing stages of the game.
That said, it was not to be for Amakhosi as Sekhukhune secured a league double over Amakhosi after their 1-0 win at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Sekhukhune United ambush Chiefs
United claim memorable double over Glamour Boys
