Sport / Soccer

Sekhukhune United ambush Chiefs

United claim memorable double over Glamour Boys

23 April 2023 - 19:23 Sports staff
Christian Saile of Kaizer Chiefs and Sammy Seabi of Sekhukhune United vie for the ball during the match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, April 23 2023. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
Christian Saile of Kaizer Chiefs and Sammy Seabi of Sekhukhune United vie for the ball during the match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, April 23 2023. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES

Sekhukhune United bagged maximum points in a hard-fought
1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in a Premier Soccer League match on Sunday, as Babina Noko claimed a memorable league double over the Glamour Boys.

While Chiefs looked comfortable on the ball in the opening exchanges, it was the home side who took the lead early  on.

Chibuike Ohizu and Elias Mokwana made way down the right. The striker squared into the danger zone and the ball was tucked away by Sammy Seabi three minutes into the game.

Amakhosi attempted to get into the game with patient build-up play, particularly on their left flank, as the likes of Reeve Frosler and Keagan Dolly linked up going forward.

However, the home side kept Amakhosi at bay in the first 15 minutes.

Sekhukhune continued to ask questions in the Amakhosi half and often troubled the travelling side in wide areas.

As the half-hour mark approached, Sekhukhune remained on the front foot and forced their opponents to concede a couple of free-kicks and corners.

In an efficient first half by Sekhukhune United, the home team headed into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

United got the second-half off with a bang and produced a number of chances but failed to find the back of the net.

Amakhosi remained calm under pressure and looked to catch Sekhukhune on the break.

Chiefs came close to scoring in the 56th minute when Keagan Dolly, Reeve Frosler and Samkelo Zwane linked on the edge of the Sekhukhune area.

However, Zwane’s attempt was poor and let the home side off the hook.

After a couple of attacking reinforcements, Amakhosi played most of their football in the Sekhukhune half and put the visiting side under pressure with about 15 minutes left on the clock.

Sekhukhune thus kicked into game-management mode and decided to close up shop in the closing stages of the game.

That said, it was not to be for Amakhosi as Sekhukhune secured a league double over Amakhosi after their 1-0 win at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

SuperSport.com

SuperSport’s goalless draw hands opportunity to Chiefs and Pirates

Matsatsantsa must start winning to stay in race for runner-up spot
Sport
3 days ago

Norwegian fans raise R2m for former Bafana goalkeeper

Emile Baron has been jobless since his career ended when he broke a leg in a Wits match in 2013
Sport
5 days ago

Chiefs edge Royal AM into Nedbank Cup semifinals

Kaizer Chiefs rely on an own goal and yet another penalty for the win
Sport
1 week ago

Soweto derby adds season-end spice

Stellenbosch provide a shock by eliminating mighty Sundowns
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA guaranteed a URC semifinal and Stormers to ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
This is only halfway, says Sundowns coach Mokwena ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Kenya’s Kiptum sets London Marathon record as ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Shukri Conrad to lead SA A side to Sri Lanka
Sport / Cricket
5.
Yearling sale aggregate rises and breeders head ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Rampant Geordies give Spurs six of the best

Sport / Soccer

This is only halfway, says Sundowns coach Mokwena after big win in Algeria

Sport / Soccer

Arsenal aim to widen gap at top when hosting Southampton

Sport / Soccer

Under-pressure Bayern shift focus to Bundesliga and Mainz

Sport / Soccer

SuperSport’s goalless draw hands opportunity to Chiefs and Pirates

Sport / Soccer

Norwegian fans raise R2m for former Bafana goalkeeper

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.