SuperSport’s goalless draw hands opportunity to Chiefs and Pirates

Business Day TV spoke to Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital
Evidence suggests the benefits from more land security, through higher agricultural productivity, would lift household incomes by almost $400bn
Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times digital editor Makhudu Sefara
Deputy president wants Salga framework to be strengthened, with emphasis on service delivery
The rapid adoption of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has some investors concerned that Google's dominance is about to change
Governor says South Africans must accept we cannot have enough of everything and trade-offs must be made that will be difficult
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Elder told The Hill in a 2019 interview: ‘The idea that there's systemic racism against black people is a lie’
Like any mass participation event, climate concerns are a growing part of marathon planning
The milestone is being marked with a special model with historic design elements
SuperSport United may well have reclaimed second spot on the table, edging one point ahead of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in the race for the coveted second Caf Champions spot.
But their goalless draw in their match with a resurgent Marumo Gallants in Polokwane on Monday night handed the initiative to their two challengers who both have a game in hand.
Matsatsantsa, who host AmaZulu at their temporary new home of the Tshwane University of Technology on Sunday (kickoff 5.30pm), will have to return to winning ways if they are to remain in the race for the runner-up spot.
Gavin Hunt’s side, who not too long ago had a seven-point cushion over the chasing pack, have won just one of their last four league games and are now in danger of fading in the crucial final straight. They face an Usuthu side sitting precariously above the relegation zone, but who showed admirable resolve in overturning a 2-0 deficit to grab a vital draw at Cape Town City in their last outing two weeks ago.
The recent good form of Pirates, who have strung together a six-game winning run in all competitions, has placed their fate into their own hands. Victory in each of their remaining five games will ensure the Sea Robbers return to the Champions League for the first time since 2019 when they were knocked out in the preliminary round by Zambia’s Green Eagles.
On Saturday they have to negotiate a tough encounter at the Orlando Stadium (kickoff 3pm) against Cape Town City who won their first-round clash 2-1 on January 7. Pirates have kept clean sheets in their last three league games and another solid defensive performance will go a long way towards securing three more precious points.
Eric Tinkler’s side, who are themselves harbouring aspirations of a top four finish, have yet to register an away win against Pirates in six attempts, with the Buccaneers claiming two victories and four meetings ending in draws.
City will have to do without two key midfielders, Thabo Nodada and Cameroonian under-23 international Brice Ambina, who are both suspended. Another draw would suit Chiefs and SuperSport just fine, but with Pirates coach Jose Riveiro having set his sights firmly on claiming second spot, the Buccaneers won’t be lacking motivation.
On Sunday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium (kickoff 3pm) Kaizer Chiefs face a Sekhkhune United side that will have had their confidence boosted by their progress to the Nedbank Cup semifinal in two weeks’ time. Brandon Truter’s side are unbeaten in their last five games and will be keen to do the double over Amakhosi after their shock 1-0 first round win at the FNB Stadium on January 7.
Chiefs will have to cope without defender S’fiso Hlanti and midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe who are both suspended after having accumulated four yellow cards.
At the other end of the table time is running out for Maritzburg United to make a move out of the relegation zone and nothing less than three points will do against a Richards Bay side that has lost seven league games on the trot.
A much-needed win at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday (kickoff 7.30pm) will take Fadlu Davids’ team off the bottom of the table and move them into 15th place, one point ahead of Chippa United who host Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next Thursday.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SuperSport’s goalless draw hands opportunity to Chiefs and Pirates
Matsatsantsa must start winning to stay in race for runner-up spot
SuperSport United may well have reclaimed second spot on the table, edging one point ahead of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in the race for the coveted second Caf Champions spot.
But their goalless draw in their match with a resurgent Marumo Gallants in Polokwane on Monday night handed the initiative to their two challengers who both have a game in hand.
Matsatsantsa, who host AmaZulu at their temporary new home of the Tshwane University of Technology on Sunday (kickoff 5.30pm), will have to return to winning ways if they are to remain in the race for the runner-up spot.
Gavin Hunt’s side, who not too long ago had a seven-point cushion over the chasing pack, have won just one of their last four league games and are now in danger of fading in the crucial final straight. They face an Usuthu side sitting precariously above the relegation zone, but who showed admirable resolve in overturning a 2-0 deficit to grab a vital draw at Cape Town City in their last outing two weeks ago.
The recent good form of Pirates, who have strung together a six-game winning run in all competitions, has placed their fate into their own hands. Victory in each of their remaining five games will ensure the Sea Robbers return to the Champions League for the first time since 2019 when they were knocked out in the preliminary round by Zambia’s Green Eagles.
On Saturday they have to negotiate a tough encounter at the Orlando Stadium (kickoff 3pm) against Cape Town City who won their first-round clash 2-1 on January 7. Pirates have kept clean sheets in their last three league games and another solid defensive performance will go a long way towards securing three more precious points.
Eric Tinkler’s side, who are themselves harbouring aspirations of a top four finish, have yet to register an away win against Pirates in six attempts, with the Buccaneers claiming two victories and four meetings ending in draws.
City will have to do without two key midfielders, Thabo Nodada and Cameroonian under-23 international Brice Ambina, who are both suspended. Another draw would suit Chiefs and SuperSport just fine, but with Pirates coach Jose Riveiro having set his sights firmly on claiming second spot, the Buccaneers won’t be lacking motivation.
On Sunday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium (kickoff 3pm) Kaizer Chiefs face a Sekhkhune United side that will have had their confidence boosted by their progress to the Nedbank Cup semifinal in two weeks’ time. Brandon Truter’s side are unbeaten in their last five games and will be keen to do the double over Amakhosi after their shock 1-0 first round win at the FNB Stadium on January 7.
Chiefs will have to cope without defender S’fiso Hlanti and midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe who are both suspended after having accumulated four yellow cards.
At the other end of the table time is running out for Maritzburg United to make a move out of the relegation zone and nothing less than three points will do against a Richards Bay side that has lost seven league games on the trot.
A much-needed win at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday (kickoff 7.30pm) will take Fadlu Davids’ team off the bottom of the table and move them into 15th place, one point ahead of Chippa United who host Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next Thursday.
Soweto derby adds season-end spice
Sports minister sets sights on free-to-air coverage
Giants ranged against giant-killers in exciting weekend
Toyana back to help Easterns rise again
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Bayhill tournament gives talent a chance to shine
SuperSport and Bucs still on target for runner-up spot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Chippa’s revolving door just keeps turning
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Bayhill tournament gives talent a chance to shine
History repeats itself as Sundowns secure another Premier Soccer League title
Race to be PSL runner-up could go down to the wire
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.