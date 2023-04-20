Sport / Soccer

SuperSport’s goalless draw hands opportunity to Chiefs and Pirates

Matsatsantsa must start winning to stay in race for runner-up spot

20 April 2023 - 18:42 Mogamad Allie
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

SuperSport United may well have reclaimed second spot on the table, edging one point ahead of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in the race for the coveted second Caf Champions spot.

But their goalless draw in their match with a resurgent Marumo Gallants in Polokwane on Monday night handed the initiative to their two challengers who both have a game in hand. 

Matsatsantsa, who host AmaZulu at their temporary new home of the Tshwane University of Technology on Sunday (kickoff 5.30pm), will have to return to winning ways if they are to remain in the race for the runner-up spot.  

Gavin Hunt’s side, who not too long ago had a seven-point cushion over the chasing pack, have won just one of their last four league games and are now in danger of fading in the crucial final straight. They face an Usuthu side sitting precariously above the relegation zone, but who showed admirable resolve in overturning a 2-0 deficit to grab a vital draw at Cape Town City in their last outing two weeks ago. 

The recent good form of Pirates, who have strung together a six-game winning run in all competitions, has placed their fate into their own hands. Victory in each of their remaining five games will ensure the Sea Robbers return to the Champions League for the first time since 2019 when they were knocked out in the preliminary round by Zambia’s Green Eagles.   

On Saturday they have to negotiate a tough encounter at the Orlando Stadium (kickoff 3pm) against Cape Town City who won their first-round clash 2-1 on January 7. Pirates have kept clean sheets in their last three league games and another solid defensive performance will go a long way towards securing three more precious points.   

Eric Tinkler’s side, who are themselves harbouring aspirations of a top four finish, have yet to register an away win against Pirates in six attempts, with the Buccaneers claiming two victories and four meetings ending in draws.  

City will have to do without two key midfielders, Thabo Nodada and Cameroonian under-23 international Brice Ambina, who are both suspended. Another draw would suit Chiefs and SuperSport just fine, but with Pirates coach Jose Riveiro having set his sights firmly on claiming second spot, the Buccaneers won’t be lacking motivation. 

On Sunday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium (kickoff 3pm) Kaizer Chiefs face a Sekhkhune United side that will have had their confidence boosted by their progress to the Nedbank Cup semifinal in two weeks’ time. Brandon Truter’s side are unbeaten in their last five games and will be keen to do the double over Amakhosi after their shock 1-0 first round win at the FNB Stadium on January 7. 

Chiefs will have to cope without defender S’fiso Hlanti and midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe who are both suspended after having accumulated four yellow cards.   

At the other end of the table time is running out for Maritzburg United to make a move out of the relegation zone and nothing less than three points will do against a Richards Bay side that has lost seven league games on the trot. 

A much-needed win at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday (kickoff 7.30pm) will take Fadlu Davids’ team off the bottom of the table and move them into 15th place, one point ahead of Chippa United who host Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next Thursday.    

Soweto derby adds season-end spice

Stellenbosch provide a shock by eliminating mighty Sundowns
Sport
4 days ago

Sports minister sets sights on free-to-air coverage

Zizi Kodwa plans to meet SuperSport and MultiChoice over sporting events being televised on the SABC
Sport
1 week ago

Giants ranged against giant-killers in exciting weekend

Pirates and Chiefs will not have it easy facing unpredictable minnows
Sport
1 week ago

Toyana back to help Easterns rise again

The former assistant coach at the Northerns Titans hopes to get his former team into Division 1
Sport
5 days ago

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Bayhill tournament gives talent a chance to shine

Cape tournament attracts scouts from all over in search of budding stars like the many first spotted at the Bayhill
Sport
1 week ago

SuperSport and Bucs still on target for runner-up spot

Chiefs not quite up there after their challenge hit a speed bump with a draw against lowly Marumo Gallants
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Lions aim to make a statement against Zebre
Sport / Rugby
2.
Finances in SA cannot support more cricket
Sport / Cricket
3.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Kat doesn’t know how to give up
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Depleted City to face Sheffield after Bayern win
Sport / Soccer
5.
SuperSport’s goalless draw hands opportunity to ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Chippa’s revolving door just keeps turning

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Bayhill tournament gives talent a chance to shine

Sport / Soccer

History repeats itself as Sundowns secure another Premier Soccer League title

Sport / Soccer

Race to be PSL runner-up could go down to the wire

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.