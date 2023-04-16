Sport / Soccer

Chiefs edge Royal AM into Nedbank Cup semifinals

16 April 2023 - 22:13 Marc Strydom
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
They relied on an own goal and yet another penalty to achieve it, but Kaizer Chiefs ran out 2-1 extra-time winners against Royal AM on Sunday night to reach the Nedbank Cup semifinals.

First-half substitute Samuel Manganyi headed Royal ahead in the 27th minute of the quarterfinal at a packed Chatsworth Stadium. Thabo Matlaba’s own goal in the 36th levelled matters.

Substitute Mduduzi Shabalala earned the extra-time penalty — Chiefs’ 12th of the season in all competitions — from which Yusuf Maart scored the 102nd-minute winner.

Chiefs had to rely on a fortuitous own goal from AM to go to the break at 1-1.

Royal suffered an injury blow when centreback Happy Jele had to be replaced by Manganyi in the 22nd minute. But the substitute soon made his presence felt.

Amakhosi went a goal down from a corner by AM right-wingback Mokete Mogaila that Manganyi got in to at the near post to deflect a header past goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

Chiefs were not overly convincing attempting to push for an equaliser. When they got one, it was from a speculative punt upfield by Edmilson Dove aimed at the right corner of the Royal area where Matlaba got in for the intercepting header ahead of Ashley du Preez, the ball skimming into the top-right corner to leave goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo stranded.

Chiefs had possession in the second half, but it took some time to turn that into chances.

They produced two in quick succession in the 76th and 77th minutes.

Siyethemba Sithebe advanced down the middle and launched a swerving drive onto the top of the crossbar, then Christian Saile beat a defender on the left and his low, angled shot forced a stop from Ngcobo.

At the other end Mxolisi Macuphu struck powerfully past Petersen’s left upright.

Soon after the start of extra time, Ngezana headed off target from a Dolly corner.

Mduduzi Shabalala, who had replaced Saile in the 83rd, was put free on the left of the box. Ngcobo came off his line and spread himself, catching the young Chiefs forward late with his right leg, and referee Jelly Chavani pointed to the spot.

Maart struck in from the spot off the underside of the crossbar.

In Sunday’s earlier quarterfinal Sekhukhune United beat Chippa United 2-1 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

