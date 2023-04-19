Norwegian fans raise R2m for former Bafana goalkeeper
Emile Baron has been jobless since his career ended when he broke a leg in a Wits match in 2013
Football supporters in Norway have raised nearly R2m after hearing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Emile Baron, who played for Lillestrom SK, was living in poverty and relying on handouts to feed his family.
Two reports detailing Baron's heartbreaking story on the website of Norwegian channel TV2 caught the attention of supporters in the country where the former Hellenic, Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits goalkeeper became popular playing for Lillestrom from January 1999 to July 2004.
In a fundraising drive led by the official supporters' group of the club, Kanari-Fansen, fans and well-wishers in Norway contributed 1.1-million krone (R1.9m) to help Baron and his family get back on their feet.
The drive was confirmed by Baron and Lillestrom communications head Morten Stokstad, who said by April 4 “1,099,300 krone was raised” and “4,961 individuals” gave money.
He was evicted from a single-bedroom house. It it is understood that some of the money has been sent to Baron and alternative accommodation is being planned for the family of four.
Nesten 1 million kroner er blitt samlet inn etter at @kanarifansen startet innsamling for hjemløse Emille Baron i Johannesburg. Her redegjør KFL-leder Tony Johansen for hva som nå skjer videre med pengene som er samlet inn. pic.twitter.com/8E3lFZ0ayc— Lillestrøm SK (@LillestromSK) March 20, 2023
“I am aware they are raising money for me and I want to thank them for what they are doing,” said Baron. “I am now talking to the organisers to see how I will get the money.”
The drive followed two TV2 reports on Baron, in which he said things became so bad he tried to end his life four times, most recently in November. He has been mostly unemployed since his career ended when he broke his leg in a Premiership match for Wits against Orlando Pirates in 2013.
“Yes, at the moment almost 1.1-million krone has been raised to help Emile Baron after Norwegian TV2 published a story about his difficult life in SA,” said Stokstad.
“The initiative came from our supporters, ‘Kanari-Fansen’, but the club has also been working with the supporters on it.
Emile Baron banna! 😭😭 Football is cruel bro pic.twitter.com/HCg7bwRw6h— Botshelo (@Botshelo_SA) October 6, 2020
“It’s pretty amazing. Of course, many of the contributors are fans of Lillestrom, but many people from other clubs have also contributed.”
The first TV2 report, published on March 18, described how the former keeper, his wife Sheri and their two teenage sons were living in a single-bedroom house owned by “the girlfriend of his wife’s brother” in an unnamed, tough suburb in the south of Johannesburg .
The pictorial essay detailed Baron’s life portraying that “there is not much left of Emile Baron”.
“His legs are as thin as chair legs, the contours of his collarbone clearly visible behind his canary yellow shirt. Under the cap, the hair has started to fall out.
“His smile is also gone. All he owns is a bag of clothes.”
"I never thought I'd break my leg and have no income."— Shoot_Online (@ShootOnline_) December 23, 2020
"I invested in the wrong things."
Former @KaizerChiefs, @SuperSportFC and @BidvestWits goalkeeper Emile Baron.
Full interview: https://t.co/FnIrH6L7qU pic.twitter.com/3IV8serQAV
The report said Baron received a government grant of “500 krone a month” as support for his two sons, “but that money is used up in a few days”.
“So Baron goes on a trip to collect empty bottles. If he is lucky, he meets some acquaintances who have a rand to spare, or a cigarette. By the end of the day, he might have enough to buy a loaf of bread.”
Baron told the website: “I have had to swallow my pride, for the sake of the family. I have to ask people for money.
“I am lucky to still have my wife here. Because normally, when things like that happen, they find someone else to be with.”
Baron told TV2 he never finished school so was not qualified to do anything after playing. His leg became infected but he could not afford an operation for years, until a “local TV profile got him help to have the screws in his knee and ankle removed” in 2020.