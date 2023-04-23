Sport / Soccer

Rampant Geordies give Spurs six of the best

Newcastle now seem destined to claim a spot in the Champions League

23 April 2023 - 18:34 MARTYN HERMAN
Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy shoots at goal at St James’ Park in Newcastle, Britain, April 23 2023. Picture: SCOTT HEPPELL/REUTERS
Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy shoots at goal at St James’ Park in Newcastle, Britain, April 23 2023. Picture: SCOTT HEPPELL/REUTERS

Newcastle — Newcastle United obliterated Premier League top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur with a five-goal salvo in the opening 21 minutes on the way to a 6-1 rout at a rocking St James’ Park on Sunday.

A game billed as a crucial six-pointer in the race to secure Champions League qualification was effectively all over before the clock had reached 10 minutes as fifth-placed Tottenham collapsed like a pack of cards.

Jacob Murphy got the scoreboard ticking in the second minute after Hugo Lloris spilt a Joelinton shot and four minutes later Joelinton rounded Lloris to slot in his side’s second goal.

Murphy then belted in Newcastle’s third from long range after Tottenham conceded possession and there was a sense of disbelief in the stadium as Alexander Isak produced two clinical finishes in two minutes to make it 5-0.

It was the second-earliest a team had taken a five-goal lead in Premier League history after Manchester City scored five in the opening 18 minutes against Watford in 2019.

Tottenham’s fans high in the Leazes Stand had no stomach for more humiliation and many headed for the exits and the long journey back home long before halftime.

The only question left was whether Newcastle would claim their biggest Premier League victory and whether Tottenham could avoid their heaviest top-flight defeat.

Tottenham improved after the break, though it was hard not to, with Harry Kane slotting in a consolation goal four minutes into the second half but Callum Wilson scored Newcastle’s sixth one minute after coming off the bench.

It was the perfect response by Newcastle to last week’s 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa and took them a big step closer to a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

A pair of quick-fire goals by Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta and an acrobatic scorpion strike from Pablo Fornals helped West Ham United to a 4-0 away win over Bournemouth that moved them further away from the relegation zone.

The Hammers are in 13th spot on 34 points, six ahead of 18th-placed Everton and 10 clear of bottom side Southampton, while Bournemouth’s shambolic defensive performance let them slip one place to 15th on 33 points.

Burly striker Antonio opened the scoring for the visitors in the fifth minute after being left unmarked during a corner, and he was left with the simple task of heading Aaron Cresswell’s corner kick into the net.

Bournemouth’s defensive frailties were exposed again seven minutes later as West Ham won the ball and broke forward, with Vladimir Coufal crossing for Paqueta to score another header.

The home side were 3-0 down by the break when Hammers captain Declan Rice charged in to meet a clearance from another corner with a thunderous first-time shot that flew into the net.

Substitute Fornals completed the rout in the 72nd minute, diving and steering home a Jarrod Bowen cross that went behind him with the outside of his right boot.

That goal from Fornals established Bournemouth as the team with the leakiest defensive record in the Premier League this season with 63 goals conceded, one more than Leeds United. 

Reuters

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Chippa’s revolving door just keeps turning

Count yourself lucky if you last a few games at the PSL team with the highest turnover of coaches.
Sport
6 days ago

Man U down Forest after Antony and Dalot goals

Erik ten Hag’s side climbs to third place in quest for berth in next season’s Champions League
Sport
1 week ago

Arsenal squander two-goal lead in draw at West Ham

Log leaders throw away a two-goal lead for the second match in a row
Sport
1 week ago
