Rampant Geordies give Spurs six of the best

Business Day TV spoke to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
No sign of SA government with many South Africans trapped
Enoch Godongwana said 1.5% would be more palatable in a country battling extreme levels of poverty
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
Executive pay is closely monitored in SA where poverty and inequality are very high
Load-shedding and SA ports and railways chaos are talking points in boardrooms of multinational parent companies
Twotone’s agreement with the drinks company soured just months after the contract was signed
Islamic State-linked attacks delayed LNG projects to the north
Chiefs coach says anything can happen at any given time in football
There’s now six models in XLT, a 4x2 Sport and a Wildtrak for the family
Newcastle — Newcastle United obliterated Premier League top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur with a five-goal salvo in the opening 21 minutes on the way to a 6-1 rout at a rocking St James’ Park on Sunday.
A game billed as a crucial six-pointer in the race to secure Champions League qualification was effectively all over before the clock had reached 10 minutes as fifth-placed Tottenham collapsed like a pack of cards.
Jacob Murphy got the scoreboard ticking in the second minute after Hugo Lloris spilt a Joelinton shot and four minutes later Joelinton rounded Lloris to slot in his side’s second goal.
Murphy then belted in Newcastle’s third from long range after Tottenham conceded possession and there was a sense of disbelief in the stadium as Alexander Isak produced two clinical finishes in two minutes to make it 5-0.
It was the second-earliest a team had taken a five-goal lead in Premier League history after Manchester City scored five in the opening 18 minutes against Watford in 2019.
Tottenham’s fans high in the Leazes Stand had no stomach for more humiliation and many headed for the exits and the long journey back home long before halftime.
The only question left was whether Newcastle would claim their biggest Premier League victory and whether Tottenham could avoid their heaviest top-flight defeat.
Tottenham improved after the break, though it was hard not to, with Harry Kane slotting in a consolation goal four minutes into the second half but Callum Wilson scored Newcastle’s sixth one minute after coming off the bench.
It was the perfect response by Newcastle to last week’s 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa and took them a big step closer to a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.
A pair of quick-fire goals by Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta and an acrobatic scorpion strike from Pablo Fornals helped West Ham United to a 4-0 away win over Bournemouth that moved them further away from the relegation zone.
The Hammers are in 13th spot on 34 points, six ahead of 18th-placed Everton and 10 clear of bottom side Southampton, while Bournemouth’s shambolic defensive performance let them slip one place to 15th on 33 points.
Burly striker Antonio opened the scoring for the visitors in the fifth minute after being left unmarked during a corner, and he was left with the simple task of heading Aaron Cresswell’s corner kick into the net.
Bournemouth’s defensive frailties were exposed again seven minutes later as West Ham won the ball and broke forward, with Vladimir Coufal crossing for Paqueta to score another header.
The home side were 3-0 down by the break when Hammers captain Declan Rice charged in to meet a clearance from another corner with a thunderous first-time shot that flew into the net.
Substitute Fornals completed the rout in the 72nd minute, diving and steering home a Jarrod Bowen cross that went behind him with the outside of his right boot.
That goal from Fornals established Bournemouth as the team with the leakiest defensive record in the Premier League this season with 63 goals conceded, one more than Leeds United.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rampant Geordies give Spurs six of the best
Newcastle now seem destined to claim a spot in the Champions League
Newcastle — Newcastle United obliterated Premier League top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur with a five-goal salvo in the opening 21 minutes on the way to a 6-1 rout at a rocking St James’ Park on Sunday.
A game billed as a crucial six-pointer in the race to secure Champions League qualification was effectively all over before the clock had reached 10 minutes as fifth-placed Tottenham collapsed like a pack of cards.
Jacob Murphy got the scoreboard ticking in the second minute after Hugo Lloris spilt a Joelinton shot and four minutes later Joelinton rounded Lloris to slot in his side’s second goal.
Murphy then belted in Newcastle’s third from long range after Tottenham conceded possession and there was a sense of disbelief in the stadium as Alexander Isak produced two clinical finishes in two minutes to make it 5-0.
It was the second-earliest a team had taken a five-goal lead in Premier League history after Manchester City scored five in the opening 18 minutes against Watford in 2019.
Tottenham’s fans high in the Leazes Stand had no stomach for more humiliation and many headed for the exits and the long journey back home long before halftime.
The only question left was whether Newcastle would claim their biggest Premier League victory and whether Tottenham could avoid their heaviest top-flight defeat.
Tottenham improved after the break, though it was hard not to, with Harry Kane slotting in a consolation goal four minutes into the second half but Callum Wilson scored Newcastle’s sixth one minute after coming off the bench.
It was the perfect response by Newcastle to last week’s 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa and took them a big step closer to a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.
A pair of quick-fire goals by Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta and an acrobatic scorpion strike from Pablo Fornals helped West Ham United to a 4-0 away win over Bournemouth that moved them further away from the relegation zone.
The Hammers are in 13th spot on 34 points, six ahead of 18th-placed Everton and 10 clear of bottom side Southampton, while Bournemouth’s shambolic defensive performance let them slip one place to 15th on 33 points.
Burly striker Antonio opened the scoring for the visitors in the fifth minute after being left unmarked during a corner, and he was left with the simple task of heading Aaron Cresswell’s corner kick into the net.
Bournemouth’s defensive frailties were exposed again seven minutes later as West Ham won the ball and broke forward, with Vladimir Coufal crossing for Paqueta to score another header.
The home side were 3-0 down by the break when Hammers captain Declan Rice charged in to meet a clearance from another corner with a thunderous first-time shot that flew into the net.
Substitute Fornals completed the rout in the 72nd minute, diving and steering home a Jarrod Bowen cross that went behind him with the outside of his right boot.
That goal from Fornals established Bournemouth as the team with the leakiest defensive record in the Premier League this season with 63 goals conceded, one more than Leeds United.
Reuters
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Chippa’s revolving door just keeps turning
Man U down Forest after Antony and Dalot goals
Arsenal squander two-goal lead in draw at West Ham
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
This is only halfway, says Sundowns coach Mokwena after big win in Algeria
Depleted City to face Sheffield after Bayern win
Arsenal aim to widen gap at top when hosting Southampton
Under-pressure Bayern shift focus to Bundesliga and Mainz
SuperSport’s goalless draw hands opportunity to Chiefs and Pirates
Norwegian fans raise R2m for former Bafana goalkeeper
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.