Call for Neymar to get five-year jail-term in corruption and fraud trial

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Policymakers dwelt instead on the troubles of the richest countries, and the poorest
President should respond to parliament on what he intends doing about the state capture inquiry recommendations
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
Cargo handling group Grindrod says feasibility studies are under way to expand its Matola terminal in Mozambique
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
The move means the former president is legally compelled to testify to Congress and could face criminal charges if he does not comply
Brazilian company argues it lost out in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial next week on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and the complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term.
Along with Neymar, the defendants in the trial being brought by Spanish prosecutors, which begins in Barcelona on Monday, are his parents, the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.
The case stems from a complaint by DIS, a Brazilian company that owned 40% of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos. It argues it lost out on its rightful cut from the transfer because the true value of the deal was understated.
Neymar has denied the allegations but lost an appeal in Spain’s High Court in 2017, which paved the way for the trial.
Rosell has also previously denied any wrongdoing.
DIS is also requesting jail terms for Rosell and Bartomeu, and a €149m fine.
Spanish prosecutors want a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a €10m fine and a five-year jail term for Rosell plus an €8.4m fine for the Spanish club.
DIS acquired 40% of Neymar’s rights when he was aged 17 in exchange for €2m. It argues that the player’s sale to Barcelona was well below his real market value.
Barcelona said at the time of Neymar’s move that the transfer figure was €57.1m, of which €40m was paid to Neymar’s family.
DIS received a 40% share of the remaining €17.1m that was paid to Santos.
“Neymar’s rights have not been sold to the highest bidder. There were clubs that offered up to €60m,” DIS lawyer Paulo Nasser told a news conference in Barcelona on Thursday.
The court in Barcelona where the trial will be held said Neymar will have to appear in-person on Monday for the first day but it is unclear if he will be asked to stay for the whole hearing that could go on for two weeks.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Call for Neymar to get five-year jail-term in corruption and fraud trial
Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial next week on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and the complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term.
Along with Neymar, the defendants in the trial being brought by Spanish prosecutors, which begins in Barcelona on Monday, are his parents, the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.
The case stems from a complaint by DIS, a Brazilian company that owned 40% of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos. It argues it lost out on its rightful cut from the transfer because the true value of the deal was understated.
Neymar has denied the allegations but lost an appeal in Spain’s High Court in 2017, which paved the way for the trial.
Rosell has also previously denied any wrongdoing.
DIS is also requesting jail terms for Rosell and Bartomeu, and a €149m fine.
Spanish prosecutors want a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a €10m fine and a five-year jail term for Rosell plus an €8.4m fine for the Spanish club.
DIS acquired 40% of Neymar’s rights when he was aged 17 in exchange for €2m. It argues that the player’s sale to Barcelona was well below his real market value.
Barcelona said at the time of Neymar’s move that the transfer figure was €57.1m, of which €40m was paid to Neymar’s family.
DIS received a 40% share of the remaining €17.1m that was paid to Santos.
“Neymar’s rights have not been sold to the highest bidder. There were clubs that offered up to €60m,” DIS lawyer Paulo Nasser told a news conference in Barcelona on Thursday.
The court in Barcelona where the trial will be held said Neymar will have to appear in-person on Monday for the first day but it is unclear if he will be asked to stay for the whole hearing that could go on for two weeks.
Reuters
Chiefs’ Bimenyimana and Du Preez both need support, says Hlanti
Barcelona face Real looking to rebound from European disappointment
Berliners are flying high ahead of visit by Dortmund
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Berliners are flying high ahead of visit by Dortmund
Barcelona face Real looking to rebound from European disappointment
Task force to look into crowd safety measures after soccer stampede in Indonesia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.