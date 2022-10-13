×

Sport / Soccer

Call for Neymar to get five-year jail-term in corruption and fraud trial

13 October 2022 - 18:53 Fernando Kallas
Neymar. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial next week on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and the complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term.

Along with Neymar, the defendants in the trial being brought by Spanish prosecutors, which begins in Barcelona on Monday, are his parents, the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

The case stems from a complaint by DIS, a Brazilian company that owned 40% of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos. It argues it lost out on its rightful cut from the transfer because the true value of the deal was understated.

Neymar has denied the allegations but lost an appeal in Spain’s High Court in 2017, which paved the way for the trial.

Rosell has also previously denied any wrongdoing.

DIS is also requesting jail terms for Rosell and Bartomeu, and a €149m fine.

Spanish prosecutors want a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a €10m fine and a five-year jail term for Rosell plus an €8.4m fine for the Spanish club.

DIS acquired 40% of Neymar’s rights when he was aged 17 in exchange for €2m. It argues that the player’s sale to Barcelona was well below his real market value.

Barcelona said at the time of Neymar’s move that the transfer figure was €57.1m, of which €40m was paid to Neymar’s family.

DIS received a 40% share of the remaining €17.1m that was paid to Santos.

“Neymar’s rights have not been sold to the highest bidder. There were clubs that offered up to €60m,” DIS lawyer Paulo Nasser told a news conference in Barcelona on Thursday.

The court in Barcelona where the trial will be held said Neymar will have to appear in-person on Monday for the first day but it is unclear if he will be asked to stay for the whole hearing that could go on for two weeks.

Reuters

 

Chiefs’ Bimenyimana and Du Preez both need support, says Hlanti

Left-back calls for help for both Amakhosi strikers
Sport
9 hours ago

Barcelona face Real looking to rebound from European disappointment

The sides are joint top of La Liga, making for a tense and competitive match
Sport
11 hours ago

Berliners are flying high ahead of visit by Dortmund

Union are guaranteed a top two spot after the weekend matches even if they lose
Sport
11 hours ago
