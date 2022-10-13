Neutrality isn’t possible in Russia conflict, Ukraine says

Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
Policymakers dwelt instead on the troubles of the richest countries, and the poorest
Tauriq Jenkins struggles to answer questions about lying in court papers
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
The company could benefit from reported US plans to sanction Russian aluminium imports
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
EU members struggling to agree gas price cap
Brazilian company argues it lost out in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged countries still “playing the game of neutrality” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict to “reconsider” their stance.
Speaking to African journalists in a virtual briefing on Thursday, Kuleba said countries that abstained from a vote at the UN General Assembly late on Wednesday weren’t neutral, but were turning “a blind eye from how Russia is trying to destroy the world”. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Neutrality isn’t possible in Russia conflict, Ukraine says
Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba urges countries to reconsider after abstaining from UN vote condemning Kremlin’s attempted annexation of four Ukrainian territories
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged countries still “playing the game of neutrality” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict to “reconsider” their stance.
Speaking to African journalists in a virtual briefing on Thursday, Kuleba said countries that abstained from a vote at the UN General Assembly late on Wednesday weren’t neutral, but were turning “a blind eye from how Russia is trying to destroy the world”. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.