National

Neutrality isn’t possible in Russia conflict, Ukraine says

Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba urges countries to reconsider after abstaining from UN vote condemning Kremlin’s attempted annexation of four Ukrainian territories

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 18:53 Carien Du Plessis

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged countries still “playing the game of neutrality” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict to “reconsider” their stance. 

Speaking to African journalists in a virtual briefing on Thursday, Kuleba said countries that abstained from a vote at the UN General Assembly late on Wednesday weren’t neutral, but were turning “a blind eye from how Russia is trying to destroy the world”. ..

