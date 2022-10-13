Chiefs’ Bimenyimana and Du Preez both need support, says Hlanti

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Kaizer Chiefs left-back Sifiso Hlanti has called for more support for the club’s new strikers Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Ashley du Preez, who have had contrasting fortunes in front of goal.
Bimenyimana, Amakhosi’s 24-year-old Burundian signing, has found the net six times in five league matches. Du Preez has failed to add a league goal to his lone strike in Chiefs’ 3-0 home win in their second match of the season against Maritzburg United on August 9.
Du Preez’s other goal came against former club Stellenbosch in the first round of the MTN8, in Amakhosi’s 4-2 penalties win.
Hlanti, who is back in Chiefs’ starting XI after recovering from a long term injury, offered support to Du Preez while cautioning against putting pressure on the club’s top scorer, Bimenyimana.
“I will be honest with you, he’s shown positive signs and he fights from the start until the last minute,” Hlanti said of Du Preez’s form before Chiefs’ Premiership match against Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
“So we can’t point to him and say he’s not doing what he’s capable of. It’s just a matter of time.
“It’s up to us. We have the key and we’re the ones who must give Ashley support and courage.
“We know that in this game when such things happen it depends on what you want. If you need support you get it from your teammates. The key factor for us is the character. We support one another.
“The things he does here at training show positive signs. You see with the games we played, we play collectively and we give support to everyone. The support we’re getting from the technical team is also amazing.”
Hlanti said Chiefs can support Bimenyimana, who the club signed after they had played a few matches in the 2022-2023 campaign, by having other players chip in with goals.
“I believe we have good offensive players who can score goals. The good thing about us is we’ve shown the character to support one another and to do things the right way. So it’s a matter of time. It means Caleb wants to score more goals, he just needs support from us.”
Hlanti said Chippa are not a team Chiefs can take for granted as Arthur Zwane’s Amakhosi seek their fourth league win on the trot.
“They’re a good side. But also, we know what needs to be done even though it’s not going to be an easy game. We’re positive and well-prepared to face Chippa.”
