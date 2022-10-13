Task force to look into crowd safety measures after soccer stampede in Indonesia

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Policymakers dwelt instead on the troubles of the richest countries, and the poorest
President should respond to parliament on what he intends doing about the state capture inquiry recommendations
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
Cargo handling group Grindrod says feasibility studies are under way to expand its Matola terminal in Mozambique
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
The move means the former president is legally compelled to testify to Congress and could face criminal charges if he does not comply
Brazilian company argues it lost out in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
Jakarta — The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) and world soccer governing body Fifa will form a joint task force in a bid to improve crowd control and safety measures, after a deadly soccer stampede earlier in October, officials said on Thursday.
Indonesian authorities are under pressure to take swift steps to overhaul soccer safety standards, after more than 130 people died during a crowd crush at a match at the Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java on October 1, in one of the world’s worst stadium disasters.
Security experts have said the firing of teargas by police inside the stadium, a measure prohibited by Fifa, triggered the fatal stampede.
“We agreed to form a task force, or soccer transformation task force, consisting of the government, Fifa, and experts in soccer, security and stadiums,” PSSI head Muhammad Iriawan told reporters after a meeting with Fifa officials.
Under the plans, Indonesian police would ensure their standard operating procedures were synchronised with Fifa regulations, he said.
The joint task force will also include members of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as well as the police and the ministries of sport, home affairs, health and public works.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, has said Fifa did not plan to sanction his country over the incident, but the rare intervention by the sport's governing body comes as Indonesia is due to host the Fifa under-20 World Cup in 2023.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino is expected to visit Jakarta on Tuesday to meet Jokowi, after which a joint commitment is due to be announced.
Infantino will also make a statement during a summit of leaders of the Group of 20 major economies in Bali in November about Indonesia’s readiness to host an international event, said Iriawan.
Six people, including police and match organisers, are facing criminal charges after the stampede, with the government highlighting lax safety measures, such as locked exit doors and an overcapacity stadium, as contributing factors.
Separately, the Indonesian minister of public works said that the Kanjuruhan stadium would be completely renovated after an audit of the site.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Task force to look into crowd safety measures after soccer stampede in Indonesia
More than 130 people died in a crowd crush at a match on October 1, triggered by the firing of teargas by police inside the stadium
Jakarta — The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) and world soccer governing body Fifa will form a joint task force in a bid to improve crowd control and safety measures, after a deadly soccer stampede earlier in October, officials said on Thursday.
Indonesian authorities are under pressure to take swift steps to overhaul soccer safety standards, after more than 130 people died during a crowd crush at a match at the Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java on October 1, in one of the world’s worst stadium disasters.
Security experts have said the firing of teargas by police inside the stadium, a measure prohibited by Fifa, triggered the fatal stampede.
“We agreed to form a task force, or soccer transformation task force, consisting of the government, Fifa, and experts in soccer, security and stadiums,” PSSI head Muhammad Iriawan told reporters after a meeting with Fifa officials.
Under the plans, Indonesian police would ensure their standard operating procedures were synchronised with Fifa regulations, he said.
The joint task force will also include members of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as well as the police and the ministries of sport, home affairs, health and public works.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, has said Fifa did not plan to sanction his country over the incident, but the rare intervention by the sport's governing body comes as Indonesia is due to host the Fifa under-20 World Cup in 2023.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino is expected to visit Jakarta on Tuesday to meet Jokowi, after which a joint commitment is due to be announced.
Infantino will also make a statement during a summit of leaders of the Group of 20 major economies in Bali in November about Indonesia’s readiness to host an international event, said Iriawan.
Six people, including police and match organisers, are facing criminal charges after the stampede, with the government highlighting lax safety measures, such as locked exit doors and an overcapacity stadium, as contributing factors.
Separately, the Indonesian minister of public works said that the Kanjuruhan stadium would be completely renovated after an audit of the site.
Reuters
Man United’s Ten Hag determined to get the best out of a fitter Ronaldo
Qatar 2022 | Enrique’s Spain on the comeback trail
Tottenham’s Kulusevski back in training, Moura fit for Eintracht
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tottenham’s Kulusevski back in training, Moura fit for Eintracht
Arthur Zwane hails Chiefs’ fighting spirit when conceding early
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Hereditary heart condition forces Zambian star to quit football
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.