×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Task force to look into crowd safety measures after soccer stampede in Indonesia

More than 130 people died in a crowd crush at a match on October 1, triggered by the firing of teargas by police inside the stadium

13 October 2022 - 13:58 Ananda Teresia
Soccer fans enter the pitch as military personnel try to stop them during a riot following a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia on October 1 2022. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/EPA H PRABOWO
Soccer fans enter the pitch as military personnel try to stop them during a riot following a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia on October 1 2022. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/EPA H PRABOWO

Jakarta — The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) and world soccer governing body Fifa will form a joint task force in a bid to improve crowd control and safety measures, after a deadly soccer stampede earlier in October, officials said on Thursday.

Indonesian authorities are under pressure to take swift steps to overhaul soccer safety standards, after more than 130 people died during a crowd crush at a match at the Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java on October 1, in one of the world’s worst stadium disasters.

Security experts have said the firing of teargas by police inside the stadium, a measure prohibited by Fifa, triggered the fatal stampede.

“We agreed to form a task force, or soccer transformation task force, consisting of the government, Fifa, and experts in soccer, security and stadiums,” PSSI head Muhammad Iriawan told reporters after a meeting with Fifa officials.

Under the plans, Indonesian police would ensure their standard operating procedures were synchronised with Fifa regulations, he said.

The joint task force will also include members of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as well as the police and the ministries of sport, home affairs, health and public works.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, has said Fifa did not plan to sanction his country over the incident, but the rare intervention by the sport's governing body comes as Indonesia is due to host the Fifa under-20 World Cup in 2023.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino is expected to visit Jakarta on Tuesday to meet Jokowi, after which a joint commitment is due to be announced.

Infantino will also make a statement during a summit of leaders of the Group of 20 major economies in Bali in November about Indonesia’s readiness to host an international event, said Iriawan.

Six people, including police and match organisers, are facing criminal charges after the stampede, with the government highlighting lax safety measures, such as locked exit doors and an overcapacity stadium, as contributing factors.

Separately, the Indonesian minister of public works said that the Kanjuruhan stadium would be completely renovated after an audit of the site.

Reuters

Man United’s Ten Hag determined to get the best out of a fitter Ronaldo

Coach says the Portuguese star lacked sharpness early in the campaign but is now finding his feet
Sport
1 day ago

Qatar 2022 | Enrique’s Spain on the comeback trail

Spain are now potential title contenders after a two-year rebuilding process under coach Luis Enrique
Sport
1 day ago

Tottenham’s Kulusevski back in training, Moura fit for Eintracht

Manager Conte doesn’t want to risk the midfielder in the Champions League match on Wednesday, but he should be ready by Saturday
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Qatar 2022: Golden generation lift England’s ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Dlamini off to UK for world title bout
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Jansen to strut his stuff at T20 World Cup
Sport / Cricket
4.
Call for Neymar to get five-year jail-term in ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
SA’s Paula Reto loves making people smile and ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Tottenham’s Kulusevski back in training, Moura fit for Eintracht

Sport / Soccer

Arthur Zwane hails Chiefs’ fighting spirit when conceding early

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Hereditary heart condition forces Zambian star to quit football

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.