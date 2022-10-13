×

Sport / Soccer

Berliners are flying high ahead of visit by Dortmund

Union are guaranteed a top two spot after the weekend matches even if they lose

13 October 2022 - 15:49 Karolos Grohmann
FC Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer, left, shakes hands with VfB Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo before their match in Berlin, Germany, on October 9 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT
FC Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer, left, shakes hands with VfB Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo before their match in Berlin, Germany, on October 9 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

Berlin — Union Berlin’s position as Bundesliga leaders is more than just a momentary snapshot with the minnows having now led the title race for four weeks. With Borussia Dortmund visiting the Alte Foersterei stadium on Sunday, Union are in fine form but are also already guaranteed a top two spot after the weekend matches even if they lose.

Union are on 20 points, with Freiburg in second on 18 and Bayern Munich and Dortmund on 16 in third and fourth respectively.

But Urs Fischer’s team are not going to just roll over to accommodate their bigger-name opponents, with Union having conceded half the goals of Dortmund in their nine league games so far and having lost just once compared to Dortmund’s three league defeats.

With a three-man backline and a hardworking five-man midfield, Union have been extremely solid and difficult to break through, delivering the league’s best defence so far. Their attack is equally efficient with Sheraldo Becker and Jordan having scored nine of their 16 league goals as well as seven of their eight goals in their home matches in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund staged a confidence-boosting two-goal comeback to snatch a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich last week but their performance in their 1-1 draw against Sevilla in Tuesday’s Champions League group match was far from inspiring, prompting criticism from captain Mats Hummels.

“It has to be clear to some that football does not have to be sexy but that a player must do the right thing and not sometimes only the special thing,” Hummels said in comments that caused a stir.

Hummels got the full backing of his coach Edin Terzic who demanded more precision from his team and pledged that his players will bounce back with a strong performance in Berlin.

“These are words that have left my mouth as well,” Terzic said. “We are not precise enough in our passing game. But we have had a tough schedule in the past week with three matches. Maybe some freshness is lacking.

“We need to play more precise and efficient football. We will try to improve and we have our next chance on Sunday in Berlin.”

Champions Bayern are in action on Sunday, hosting Freiburg, who have also defied early expectations to sit in second place.

Reuters

Barcelona face Real looking to rebound from European disappointment

The sides are joint top of La Liga, making for a tense and competitive match
Sport
11 hours ago

Task force to look into crowd safety measures after soccer stampede in Indonesia

More than 130 people died in a crowd crush at a match on October 1, triggered by the firing of tear gas by police inside the stadium
Sport
12 hours ago

Man United’s Ten Hag determined to get the best out of a fitter Ronaldo

Coach says the Portuguese star lacked sharpness early in the campaign but is now finding his feet
Sport
1 day ago
